Hindu Mahasabha: The waning fringe outfit shouting to stay politically relevant

The Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM), a right-wing Hindu nationalist outfit, landed itself in a fresh controversy after a video its members purportedly recreating the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi and garlanding Nathuram Godse surfaced on Gandhi’s 71st death anniversary. The video showed national secretary of ABHM, Puja Shakun Pandey, purportedly shooting thrice at Gandhi’s effigy with an air pistol and the effigy being burnt later at their office in Gandhi Park.

Established in 1915, the Mahasabha (known previously as the Sarvadeshak Hindu Sabha) has been struggling to stay politically and socially relevant. Ever since its inception, the Mahasabha has earned the notoriety for its controversial stances. Under the stewardship of V D Savarkar, the Mahasabha was opposed to Gandhi’s overtures to hold parleys with Muslim League president Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Congress’ efforts to integrate Muslims. It was evidently demonstrated when it did not actively support the Indian freedom movement against British rule and boycotted the Quit India Movement officially.

On January 30, 1948, Godse shot Gandhi three times at point-blank range and killed him in Delhi. Godse and his accomplices’ decision to kill Gandhi was determined by the circumstances of Partition and the death of Hindus in the course of the communal violence of 1947.

The involvement of the Mahasabha in Gandhi’s murder led to a severe backlash against Savarkar, Godse and other members of the outfit, pushing it to get further marginalised. Though active as an organisation, its presence is negligible across the country.

Emboldened by the political rise of the BJP following the landslide victory in the 2014 general elections, the Mahasabha pressed ahead with its reckless agenda. Of late, Godse has been glorified publicly. In 2014, BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj hailed him as a “patriot”, though he apologised later.

Appearing on TV, Acharya Madan, a senior functionary of Hindu Mahasabha, had argued that while Gandhi was responsible for the death of 10 lakh Hindus — the victims of Partition, a catastrophe he attributed to the Mahatma — Godse had killed “for a cause”.

The Mahasabha celebrates 30 January, the day Gandhi was assassinated, as Shaurya Diwas. The outfit believes that the day should celebrate the courage demonstrated by Godse. In early 2015, the Mahasabha had decided to unveil a bust of Godse on its office premises in Meerut after the police cordoned off the area where it had earlier planned to install the statue. However, police personnel in large numbers foiled the saffron activists plan.

In 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks against self-styled cow vigilantes did not go down well with the Mahasabha, with the outfit termed him as “anti-Hindu.” Staging protest against the PM, Pandey said: “Modi should tell people who run shops in the name of cow protection? He had lured people in the name of cow protection to get votes.”

A year later, the Mahasabha had installed a bust of Godse and consecrated it at its Gwalior office, provoking demand by the Congress for booking the outfit for sedition. However, the Gwalior district administration had removed the bust the outfit’s office in Daulatgaj area and sealed the premises.