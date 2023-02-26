scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Hindu Mahasabha wants Savarkar’s pictures to replace Gandhi’s image on currency notes

In an open letter to the Government of India, the Hindu Mahasabha also asked for renaming the road leading to the Parliament House after Savarkar.

Image of Mahatma Gandhi on currency notes (file)
Hindu Mahasabha wants Savarkar's pictures to replace Gandhi's image on currency notes
The All India Hindu Mahasabha on Sunday demanded that the image of Mahatma Gandhi on currency notes be replaced with that of V D Savarkar and other freedom fighters.

In an open letter to the Government of India, the Hindu Mahasabha also asked for renaming the road leading to the Parliament House after Savarkar.

Mahasabha leaders said this will be true tribute to Savarkar, a freedom fighter and former president of the Hindu Mahasabha, from the Modi government.

Savarkar’s 58th death anniversary was observed at the office of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha on Sharda Road by performing havan puja and rituals on Sunday.

Presiding over the programme, National Vice President of Hindu Mahasabha, Pandit Ashok Sharma said Savarkar was a great historical revolutionary in India’s freedom struggle.

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 17:59 IST
