Hindu Mahasabha opens Godse library: ‘Will show that he was true nationalist’

Gwalior was chosen as the site of the library dedicated to Godse as the assassination of Gandhi was plotted in the city—with a pistol also being purchased there.

TO MARK the occasion of Vishwa Hindi Diwas, the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha on Sunday opened a library in Gwalior dedicated to the life and ideology of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse.

The Godse Gyan Shala was inaugurated at the Mahasabha’s office at Daulat Ganj. It contains literature on how Godse plotted the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, his articles and his speeches.

Jaiveer Bharadwaj, vice-president of the Mahasabha, said, “The library was opened to put before the world the true nationalist that Godse was. He stood and died for an undivided India. The purpose of the library is to instil true nationalism which Godse stood for in today’s ignorant youth.”

Bharadwaj said India was divided to fulfill the ambitions of Jawaharlal Nehru and Mohammad Ali Jinnah, who both wanted to govern a nation, while Godse opposed it.

Previously, a temple dedicated to Godse was set up by the Mahasabha at their Gwalior office. It was removed following an uproar by the Congress.

Meanwhile, protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma on Sunday called the partition of India a mistake by Mahatma Gandhi. “It was Mahatma Gandhi’s mistake that Mohammad Ali Jinnah succeeded in dividing India into two parts,” he told reporters in Bhopal.