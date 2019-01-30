Hindu Mahasabha leader apes Godse, shoots at Gandhi’s effigy on death anniversary

The Hindu Mahasabha celebrated the 71st death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. A video, showing Hindu Mahasabha’s National Secretary Puja Shakun Pandey, shooting at the Gandhi effigy, to celebrate the occasion, has gone viral on social media.

After Pandey shoots at the effigy, ‘blood’ was seen oozing out of it. Reports suggest that Pandey also distributed sweets among her supporters and fellow Mahasabha members.

The Hindu Mahasabha celebrates January 30 as ‘Shaurya Divas’ in the memory of right-wing leader Nathuram Godse, who had shot down Mahatma Gandhi on this very day in 1948.

This is not the first publicity stunt by Pandey. In September last year, Pandey had threatened to kill herself, seeking the Prime Minister’s “permission” to commit euthanasia if the amendments to SC/ST Act were not withdrawn. She had also sent a letter to the PM which was signed in blood by her and 14 other Mahasabha members as per their claim.

She had also been appointed as a judge to the ‘Hindu Courts’ set up by Mahasabha on the pattern of ‘Shariat courts’.