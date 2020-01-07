Fringe Hindu group claims responsibility for JNU violence in viral video

A masked mob launched an attack on JNU students on Sunday. A masked mob launched an attack on JNU students on Sunday.

Two days after a group of masked persons barged inside JNU with rods and sledgehammers, thrashing students and teachers and wreaking havoc on infrastructure, a fringe right-wing group, Hindu Raksha Dal, claimed responsibility for the violence.

A video surfaced on social media on Monday, featuring a man identifying himself as Pinki Chaudhary, claiming that those who resort to “anti-national activities” will be treated like the JNU students and faculty.

“For several years, JNU has been a bastion of communists and we will not tolerate it. Hindu Raksha Dal, Bhupendra Tomar, Pinki Chaudhury take the responsibility of what has happened in JNU…all of them were our volunteers. Those who cannot do such work for Mother India don’t have the right to live in this country,” Chaudhary was seen as saying in the video.

“We are always ready to sacrifice our lives for Mother India. We will not tolerate anyone who speaks against the religion,” he says further.

The Delhi Police has come under fire for naming students, including the injured JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, in its FIR. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi Tuesday condemned the registration of the FIR against “the girl who was injured in the violence”, instead of those who “made an attempt to kill” her. “…they made an attempt to kill that union president. First thing is that inquiry should look into how did the police allow them. Secondly, what did the vice-chancellor do. Thirdly, even the police allowed safe passage for goonda elements,” Owasi was quoted by PTI as saying in Hyderabad.

On Sunday evening, masked men went on a rampage inside Jawaharlal Nehru University, leaving 31 students, two teachers and two guards injured in the mayhem that lasted close to three hours. Delhi police are yet to make a single arrest in the case.

The police, which came under fire for storming the Jamia Millia Islamia campus and targeting students inside the library last month, remained silent on how roughly 100 people were able to run riot inside the JNU campus.

Eyewitnesses to the Sunday attack and many of those injured claimed that the men belonged to the ABVP, a charge the RSS-affiliated student outfit denied.

