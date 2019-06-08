Toggle Menu
Hindi words on name boards of central govt offices blackened in Tamil Nadu

The incident comes in the backdrop of the raging controversy over the three-language formula initially proposed by the Centre, which the opposition parties in the state termed as an attempt of "imposing" Hindi.

Principal opposition party DMK and others had stoutly opposed the move and insisted that only two-language formula should continue. (Representational image)

The Hindi text on the name boards of central government offices here including the BSNL and Airport, was blackened, police said Saturday.

The matter came to light this morning, they said adding the text in English was left untouched.

Principal opposition party DMK and others had stoutly opposed the move and insisted that only two-language formula should continue.

The cantonment and airport police have been informed about the incident.

