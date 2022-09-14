Hindi ties nation in thread of unity; friend of all Indian languages: Amit Shah on Hindi Diwas

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday highlighted the significance of the Hindu language in ‘uniting’ the nation. The Home Minister said that the Modi government was committed to the development of all local Indian languages, including Hindi.

“India’s official language Hindi ties the nation in a thread of unity,” Shah tweeted on Wednesday morning. “Hindi is the friend of all Indian languages.”

In a speech delivered on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, Shah said that while every Indian language has a unique history, Hindi has a special place in the public consciousness. “This is because during the freedom struggle, many freedom fighters — including Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Vinoba Bhave, Jawaharlal Nehru — they all stressed on the importance of Hindi to hasten India’s journey to independence,” he said.

Later today, Shah is set to participate in the All India Official Language Conference in Gujarat’s Surat.

On September 14, 1949, the Constituent Assembly declared Hindi, written in the Devanagari script, as India’s official language. To mark the significant date, India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru declared the day as Hindi Diwas.

The Constituent Assembly’s decision was later legalised in the Constitution on January 26, 1950.