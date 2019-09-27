Hindi not just the national language but identity of one India, says Manipur Education Minister

Manipur Education Minister Thokchom Radheshyam Friday said that Hindi is not just the national language of the country but the identity of one India.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day conference of the 42nd Akhil Bhartiya Nagri Lipi Sammelan held at S. Kula Women’s College in Nambol, Radheshyam termed Hindi as the thread in a garland that holds varieties of flowers, adding that it brings closeness among Indians.

The minister said that though we have diverse mother tongues, Hindi is the medium through which Indians communicate and express our thoughts in every part of the country.

Radhesyam said that there is no loss in learning a new language and Hindi will always be useful in other parts of the country. “Language becomes a barrier for the young generations of the state when they go to the metro cities and other states for higher studies,” he said, adding that youngsters should be encouraged to learn Hindi to avoid such problems.

Radheshyam said that many people are trying to spread and popularize Hindi in different parts of Manipur.

Meanwhile, Nando Luwang, the newly-elected president of All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO), questioned the need for the imposition of “One nation, one language” when Hindi already is one of the official languages of the country. He added that his organization will closely monitor the development of “One nation, one language”.

Luwang spoke about the Citizenship Amendment Bill and said, “It is owing to such imposition that people are very apprehensive. We have seen such imposition several times. Citizenship Amendment Bill is one of them. Despite our strong opposition, the Central Government is still determined to reintroduce and pass the Bill,” he added.