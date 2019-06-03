‘Hindi imposition’ in Draft Education Policy brutal assault on states: Siddaramaiah

Congress leader and ex-chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah Monday strongly opposed the the three-language formula in the draft National Education Policy, which has now been dropped, saying imposition of Hindi is nothing but “a brutal assault” on the states.

Advertising

“Nothing should be done against our opinion. There is no need for three languages. English and Kannada are there… they are enough. Kannada is our mother tongue, so primacy should be given to Kannada,” he said.

In Mysuru, he also told reporters that there would be no compromise on the issues of Karnataka’s water, land and language.

Asserting that no attempt should be made to impose Hindi forcefully, Siddaramaiah said, “If they are making a three-language policy, then it will be like forceful imposition.”

Advertising

“Did we ask for Hindi? If it is done without our consent it will be forceful. It will be unilateral decision. We will also protest,” he said.

However, amid the outrage, the Centre on Monday dropped the contentious provision of mandatory teaching of Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states, as it issued a revised draft education policy.

Siddaramaiah, who is also the Congress Legislature Party leader, expressed doubts over Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), citing the Congress getting lead in the urban local body polls at places where BJP got huge leads in the recently concluded general elections.

“We are getting things to support our doubts that EVMs were manipulated. Parliamentary polls were held one month ago and on May 29 ULB polls were held. At places where votes gave big lead to the BJP (during LS polls), at the same place voters have voted for the Congress (in ULB polls). So we have doubts,” he said.

After a dismal performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls, the Congress in Karnataka heaved a sigh of relief as the party won the highest number of seats in the May 29 urban local body (ULB) polls, the results of which were declared Friday.

While the Congress won 509 out of total 1,221 wards in 56 urban local bodies for which results were declared, BJP was victorious in 366 wards, the state election commission had said.