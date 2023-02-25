Hindenburg report on Adani: SC rejects plea for media gag

THE SUPREME Court on Friday rejected a plea seeking to stop the media from reporting on the Adani-Hindenburg matter till the court takes a decision on the petitions pending before it.

“We are not going to issue any injunction ever against the media,” Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, heading a three-judge bench, told Advocate M L Sharma, who filed the plea contending that the media was sensationalising the issue.

The bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, told Sharma to “make a reasonable argument… not for injunction against the media”.

The counsel reminded the court that it was yet to pronounce its decision on a batch of petitions on the matter. The bench said it would pronounce its order soon. Earlier this month, the court had reserved its decision on the petitions which sought a probe into the Hindenburg Research report accusing the Adani Group of “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud”.