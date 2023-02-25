scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Hindenburg report on Adani: SC rejects plea for media gag

THE SUPREME Court on Friday rejected a plea seeking to stop the media from reporting on the Adani-Hindenburg matter till the court takes a decision on the petitions pending before it.

The bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, told Sharma to “make a reasonable argument… not for injunction against the media”.

The counsel reminded the court that it was yet to pronounce its decision on a batch of petitions on the matter. The bench said it would pronounce its order soon. Earlier this month, the court had reserved its decision on the petitions which sought a probe  into the Hindenburg Research report accusing the Adani Group of “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud”.

First published on: 25-02-2023 at 04:51 IST
Next Story

At UNGA, India abstains from vote on Ukraine, calls for talks

