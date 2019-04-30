‘Yeti’ footprints sighted near Makalu basecamp: Army puts out fresh pictures

Hours after the Indian Army said it had discovered fresh “mysterious footprints” of Yeti, the defence sources shared three more pictures from the Army expedition to Mount Makalu where the footprints were seen.

In one of the fresh pictures, a mountaineering expedition team member could be seen measuring the footprints of the mythical creature. Another image shows three men examining the footprints in the snow.

Army sources: More pictures from army expedition to Mount Makalu wherein mysterious footprints were seen that Army claims could be of the #Yeti . pic.twitter.com/KuNUUc4rHU — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2019

The earlier images put out in a tweet by ADG PI- INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) have what it appears to be “footprints” of Yeti but no member of the expedition team is visible. The Army has claimed its mountain expedition team found footprints of Yeti measuring 32×15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp on April 9.

“For the first time, an #IndianArmy Mountaineering Expedition Team has sighted Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast ‘Yeti’ measuring 32×15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp on 09 April 2019. This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past,” it said in a tweet.

For the first time, an #IndianArmy Moutaineering Expedition Team has sited Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast ‘Yeti’ measuring 32×15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp on 09 April 2019. This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past. pic.twitter.com/AMD4MYIgV7 — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 29, 2019

The Army’s claims regarding the sighting of the footprints of the mysterious creature have evoked mixed reactions on social media.

Wildlife Institute of India Director V B Mathur told the Indian Express: “Theoretically we don’t believe that such creatures (like Yeti) exist. However, more evidence is needed to conclude which creature’s footprints they might be (in the photographs shared by the Army on Twitter). More evidence is also needed to completely debunk the idea that they could be the footprints of a Yeti.”

Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG) spokesperson PS Negi, who is a scientist at the institute, said that WIHG does not specialise in wildlife issues so no statement in the matter can be made by WIHG.

The Yeti- a giant ape-like creature – is part of South Asian folklore. It is similar to the legends of Big Foot or Sasquatch in North American and the Loch Ness Monster in Scotland. Most of the literature on the Yeti comes from folklore.