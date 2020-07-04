Himchal Pradesh relaxes ban on entry of tourists

Officials said that all inter-state movement will be monitored through registration in the Covid e-pass software (covid19epass.hp.gov.in). (Representational) Officials said that all inter-state movement will be monitored through registration in the Covid e-pass software (covid19epass.hp.gov.in). (Representational)

Three and a half months after it prohibited the entry of tourists into the state, the Himachal Pradesh government on Friday decided to relax the ban as part of phased re-opening under Unlock 2.0.

Principal Secretary (Revenue) Onkar Sharma said that the tourism department will issue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for regulating entry of tourists.

Officials said that all inter-state movement will be monitored through registration in the Covid e-pass software (covid19epass.hp.gov.in). “The people coming to Himachal Pradesh from other states shall strictly adhere to the prevailing guidelines/SOPs issued by the health and revenue departments of the state,” the government said.

“Tourists with valid booking, preferably for durations not less than five days and having been tested for Covid-19 by an ICMR accredited laboratory not earlier than 72 hours at the time of entry may also be exempted from the requirement of quarantine,” a government order said.

Workers coming to farms, orchards and projects or to work for contractors will be allowed to proceed directly to work sites. Their employers will, however, have to ensure that they get registered and are quarantined, officials said.

