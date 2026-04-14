Himanta’s comments ‘false, defamatory’, led to ‘online abuse’: Assam poll debutant’s mother writes to women’s panel

Sujata Gurung Chowdhury, Assam Assembly election candidate Kunki Chowdhury’s mother, has written to the National Commission of Women regarding what she alleged were “false, defamatory and misleading statements” made about her by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Chief Minister’s statements also led to her being subjected to online harassment, she said.

While campaigning ahead of the April 9 election, Sarma on several occasions targeted Assam Jatiya Parishad’s Central Guwahati candidate Kunki Chowdhury, who was the youngest candidate in the fray for the Assembly election, as well as her family. His primary allegation was that Sujata Gurung Chowdury shared “photos of eating beef” on social media. He also castigated the senior Chowdhury, who runs an online media portal and is often critical of Sarma in her social media posts, for “openly supporting” Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.

On Monday, she filed an online complaint with the NCW, asking for “urgent intervention” regarding his allegations.

“I am a private individual with no active involvement with electoral politics. I have been drawn into public discourse solely because my daughter, Ms Kunki Chowdhury, is contesting the ongoing Assam Assembly elections from the Guwahati Central constituency,” she wrote in her complaint.

She wrote that the allegations CM Sarma raised against her are that her social media activity has “hurt the sentiments of Sanatani people”, that she “harbours sympathy for Pakistan”, that she supports “anti-national individuals”, and that she publicly consumes beef, which she has called “false, baseless and malicious” and made with the intent to “defame me and politically target my daughter”.

She also said that a photograph that Sarma showed journalists claiming to show her “eating beef”, was in fact a photo of her holding a conical pillow at the International Church of Cannabis in Colorado, USA.

She further wrote that the allegations have resulted in her personal photographs, including those with her minor son, being circulated on social media without consent and that she has been “subjected to online abuse, harassment and character assassination”.

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“Several unidentified individuals and social media handles have circulated manipulated images and AI-generated content to malign my dignity,” she has written.

She has sought directions to appropriate authorities to investigate “the defamatory statement and online abuse”, removal of “defamatory, manipulated and harmful content on social media”, recommendations for legal action against Sarma for “inciting all of the above due to his fake propaganda and malicious intent”, and necessary protections to “safeguard my dignity and my minor child’s privacy”.

“I filed the complaint online and have received a routine acknowledgement from the NCW,” she told The Indian Express.

However, she declined to comment on a separate case that has been lodged against Kunki and her campaign team in Guwahati for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Kunki was questioned by police on Sunday, and she has denied the allegations, with her party, AJP, slamming the case as “politics of intimidation”.