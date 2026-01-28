Himanta to release SIT report on ‘Gaurav Gogoi’s Pakistan links’ on Feb 8

Assam CM says Cabinet has discussed the findings and will decide whether to hand the matter to central agencies.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that he would make public on February 8 the findings of a special investigation team (SIT), which was constituted after he accused Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of having links with Pakistan.

After Sarma made a series of allegations against Gogoi, an SIT was formed in February last year to probe an FIR registered against Pakistani climate police expert, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, and “unknown others” on charges of abetment from outside India for an offence in India; acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India; criminal conspiracy; imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration; and under the UAPA Act. This came after Sarma alleged that Gogoi and his wife, Elizabeth, who is Sheikh’s former colleague, are “accomplices”.

Sarma had previously claimed that he would share “shocking” revelations in connection with the case on September 10 last year.

Following a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday night, Sarma said the Cabinet had “informally discussed” the findings of the SIT and that it has directed the Home Department to formally present them on February 7.

“The Cabinet has given permission to the Chief Minister that on Feb 8 at 10.30 am, through a press conference, to make the SIT findings public to the extent possible… Three people have been proved to be linked to Pakistan, Ali Tauqueer, the MP’s wife and the MP… We will decide in the February 7 meeting whether further inquiry will be done by the Assam government, by central agencies, or if we should refer it to the Prime Minister to take a final decision,” he said.

