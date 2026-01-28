Himanta to release SIT report on ‘Gaurav Gogoi’s Pakistan links’ on Feb 8

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that he would make public on February 8 the findings of a special investigation team (SIT), which was constituted after he accused Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of having links with Pakistan.

After Sarma made a series of allegations against Gogoi, an SIT was formed in February last year to probe an FIR registered against Pakistani climate police expert, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, and “unknown others” on charges of abetment from outside India for an offence in India; acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India; criminal conspiracy; imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration; and under the UAPA Act. This came after Sarma alleged that Gogoi and his wife, Elizabeth, who is Sheikh’s former colleague, are “accomplices”.