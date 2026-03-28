‘99% Hindus want out of Congress; it will become single-community party after Assam polls’: CM Himanta

Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed 99% Hindus want to leave Congress ahead of Assam elections. Congress leader DK Shivakumar has alleged that the Assam CM is trying to polarise people.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readMar 28, 2026 10:54 AM IST
Himanta Biswa SarmaHimanta Biswa Sarma at an election rally in Assam (FB@himantabiswasarma)
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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed “99%” of Hindu members of the Congress want to leave the party. The remark comes right ahead of the April 9 Assam Assembly election. “Almost 99 per cent of Hindus want to leave Congress; it disintegration process has already started in the state. After the [election] results, Congress will become a single-community party,” CM Himanta said in an interview with news agency PTI.

He said Assam has seen massive development on a par with larger states and that he is confident the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will score again this year with a record-breaking win. He said: “In 5 years, 1.65 lakh people have secured government jobs. This is why elections are being conducted in a festive mood.”

Earlier on Friday, CM Himanta admitted infiltration is still a major issue in Assam. “But we are ready for the April 9 election. I say and do whatever I have to. The people are excited to bring BJP back to power. There is no point in bringing up major issues. I will win the election. Our manifesto document will contain whatever we have to do.”

On Thursday CM Himanta had said on Bangladeshis will vote for the Congress. “Who wants to go to Congress? Congress can’t form its government in India; it can form it in Pakistan. Then how can I go to Congress? Congress can never form the government in India. When Congress forms, it will be in either Pakistan or Bangladesh,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Thursday.

He refused to comment on Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi, saying: “I do not want to give them free publicity.”

Congress hits back

Reacting to the Chief Minister’s comments, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar accused Himanta of “trying to polarise” people. “He is speaking on my PCC president [Gaurav Gogoi]… His father [Tarun Gogoi] was a CM, and he is a sitting MP. He [Himanta] is afraid of my PCC president. So, he is using the PCC president’s name. No Bangladeshi is there.”

 

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