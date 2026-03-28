‘99% Hindus want out of Congress; it will become single-community party after Assam polls’: CM Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed “99%” of Hindu members of the Congress want to leave the party. The remark comes right ahead of the April 9 Assam Assembly election. “Almost 99 per cent of Hindus want to leave Congress; it disintegration process has already started in the state. After the [election] results, Congress will become a single-community party,” CM Himanta said in an interview with news agency PTI.

He said Assam has seen massive development on a par with larger states and that he is confident the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will score again this year with a record-breaking win. He said: “In 5 years, 1.65 lakh people have secured government jobs. This is why elections are being conducted in a festive mood.”