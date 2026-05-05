Himanta factor to Gogoi’s loss: Five key takeaways from Assam elections

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with state BJP president Dilip Saikia shows victory sign during celebrations amid vote tabulation as the party leads in the Assembly elections, at the party headquarters, in Guwahati, Assam, Monday, May 4, 2026. (PTI Photo)

The BJP has retained power in Assam with a bigger mandate than it has ever had in the state. Here are the key takeaways from the 2026 Assam Assembly election:

Absolute majority

A decade after it first came to power in Assam, the BJP is stronger than ever. It has clinched its first-ever absolute majority in the state by cornering 82 of the total 126 seats. It had won 60 seats in each of the two previous elections. This time, along with its allies AGP and BPF, the NDA has won 102 seats in the state.

Himanta factor

The Himanta Biswa Sarma factor in the BJP’s unprecedented sweep is undeniable. This was the first election where he was seeking re-election as a Chief Minister, and he led the campaign from the front. Turning 10 years of BJP rule around to a strongest-ever performance for the party in the state, his relentless rise as a political force continues.