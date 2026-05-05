Himanta factor to Gogoi’s loss: Five key takeaways from Assam elections

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with state BJP president Dilip Saikia shows victory sign during celebrations amid vote tabulation as the party leads in the Assembly elections, at the party headquarters, in Guwahati, Assam, Monday, May 4, 2026. (PTI Photo)
The BJP has retained power in Assam with a bigger mandate than it has ever had in the state. Here are the key takeaways from the 2026 Assam Assembly election:
Absolute majority
A decade after it first came to power in Assam, the BJP is stronger than ever. It has clinched its first-ever absolute majority in the state by cornering 82 of the total 126 seats. It had won 60 seats in each of the two previous elections. This time, along with its allies AGP and BPF, the NDA has won 102 seats in the state.
Himanta factor
The Himanta Biswa Sarma factor in the BJP’s unprecedented sweep is undeniable. This was the first election where he was seeking re-election as a Chief Minister, and he led the campaign from the front. Turning 10 years of BJP rule around to a strongest-ever performance for the party in the state, his relentless rise as a political force continues.
Congress debacle
The Congress has registered its worst-ever performance in the state, winning just 19 seats and being further cornered into becoming a party that only receives the support of the minority voters. It has won only one out of the 43 seats in Upper and North Assam, and has lost in all tribal seats.
Gaurav Gogoi’s loss
Adding insult to the Congress’s injury is party state chief Gaurav Gogoi’s loss from the Jorhat, which is part of the Jorhat parliamentary constituency, which he represents.
AIUDF’s rout
While the BJP has won all but two of the state’s seats where ethnic Assamese, tribal and Hindu voters make up the bulk of the electorate, the AIUDF has been relegated to just two seats in the Assam Assembly. It had won 16 seats in the 2021 election, and this is its worst performance since its formation in 2005. The outcome this time shows a continuation in the pattern of consolidation of Muslim votes behind the Congress, which was seen in the 2024 LS election when AIUDF supremo Badruddin Ajmal suffered a resounding loss to the Congress. However, Ajmal himself continues to cling to his political presence, registering an individual win from the Binnakandi seat.
Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges.
Expertise and Experience
Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts.
Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities.
Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East.
Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for:
Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms.
Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More