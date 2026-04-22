‘Learn to say Jai Shri Ram’: Himanta’s dig at Mamata on eve of Bengal polls

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On the eve of the first phase of West Bengal elections, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma continued attacking his West Bengal counter part Mamata Banerjee… this time accusing her of sidelining Hindus.
He accused her of raising “Inshallah” slogans while ignoring “Jai Shri Ram”.
Addressing a poll rally in Kalna, West Bengal, Sarma said, “Mamata didi keeps saying ‘Inshallah’, ‘Khuda Hafiz’ but should also learn to say ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and take the name of goddess Durga and goddess Kali sometimes.”
He further said: “She keeps chanting ‘khuda hafiz‘ and ‘Inshallah‘ day and night as if she has been on Haj five times.”
VIDEO | West Bengal election: Addressing a poll rally in Kalna, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) said, "Mamata Didi keeps saying 'Inshallah', 'Khuda Hafiz' but should say 'Jai Shree Ram' sometimes. In Mamata's Bengal someone will make Babri Masjid, Humayun Kabir's… pic.twitter.com/oahPDomyg6
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 22, 2026
He further mentioned AJUP chief Humayun Kabir’s intent to build a ‘Babri Masjid’ in Bengal and said that his “blood boiled” on hearing the news. “Had Humayun Kabir been in Assam, I would have completed his ‘treatment’ in two hours.” “But in Mamata’s Bengal someone will make Babri Masjid, someone will make Humayun Kabir’s Masjid, someone will make Shah Jahan’s Masjid… Humayun Kabir, is this your father’s land that you will make Babri Masjid at will?”
A total of 152 constituencies in 16 districts of Bengal will vote on Thursday in the first phase. As per the official data, a total of 36,077,171 voters are eligible to participate in this phase.
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