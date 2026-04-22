‘Learn to say Jai Shri Ram’: Himanta’s dig at Mamata on eve of Bengal polls

On the eve of the first phase of West Bengal elections, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma continued attacking his West Bengal counter part Mamata Banerjee… this time accusing her of sidelining Hindus.

He accused her of raising “Inshallah” slogans while ignoring “Jai Shri Ram”.

Addressing a poll rally in Kalna, West Bengal, Sarma said, “Mamata didi keeps saying ‘Inshallah’, ‘Khuda Hafiz’ but should also learn to say ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and take the name of goddess Durga and goddess Kali sometimes.”

He further said: “She keeps chanting ‘khuda hafiz‘ and ‘Inshallah‘ day and night as if she has been on Haj five times.”