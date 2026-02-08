‘Gogoi’s wife Elizabeth worked for Pak agent Ali Tauqeer Sheikh’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Sunday alleged that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and his wife Elizabeth are very close to Pakistani agent Ali Tauqeer Sheikh who visited India 13 times from 2010 to 2013.
“He (Sheikh) focused on anti-India narrative globally,” Himanta said in a press conference in Guwahati.
Renewing his attack on Gogoi over his ‘links with Pakistan’, Sarma said a Pakistani firm gave job to Gogoi’s British wife Elizabeth, and then transferred her to India.
He also alleged that Elizabeth, whose salary was paid by Sheikh, was tasked with gathering various information about India which she used to pass on to Sheikh.
“Gaurav Gogois’s wife Elizabeth collected information from IB sources about climate action after Narendra Modi came to power,” Sarma said.
