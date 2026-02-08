‘Gogoi’s wife Elizabeth worked for Pak agent Ali Tauqeer Sheikh’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Renewing his attack on Gogoi over his 'links with Pakistan', Sarma said a Pakistani firm gave job to Gogoi's British wife Elizabeth, and then transferred her to India.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 8, 2026 12:58 PM IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress leader Gaurav GogoiAssam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma; Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi
Make us preferred source on Google

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Sunday alleged that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and his wife Elizabeth are very close to Pakistani agent Ali Tauqeer Sheikh who visited India 13 times from 2010 to 2013.

“He (Sheikh) focused on anti-India narrative globally,” Himanta said in a press conference in Guwahati.

Renewing his attack on Gogoi over his ‘links with Pakistan’, Sarma said a Pakistani firm gave job to Gogoi’s British wife Elizabeth, and then transferred her to India.

He also alleged that Elizabeth, whose salary was paid by Sheikh, was tasked with gathering various information about India which she used to pass on to Sheikh.

“Gaurav Gogois’s wife Elizabeth collected information from IB sources about climate action after Narendra Modi came to power,” Sarma said.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Are Sidhus eyeing BJP? Buzz grows about Navjot Singh's bid as Navjot Kaur ups the ante
Are Sidhus eyeing BJP? Buzz grows about Navjot Singh's bid as Navjot Kaur ups the ante
AP Dhillon on struggles in Canada
AP Dhillon, with a net worth of Rs 83 crore today, once slept on the streets in Canada and worked at gas stations: 'I used to work for 12 hours before going to college'
In his resignation email, Will Lewis acknowledged the difficult choices made during his leadership
'No subject': Washington Post CEO Will Lewis resigns after mass layoffs, thanks owner Jeff Bezos in email to employees
England vs Nepal Live Score
England vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates
Union Budget, Budget 2026, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman union budget, Union Budget 2026 key highlights,
P Chidambaram writes: A critique Survey useful, Budget lazy
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement