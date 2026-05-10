Himanta Biswa Sarma elected party leader for second time, to be sworn-in as Assam CM on May 12

This time, the BJP and its allies have seen their biggest win in the state so far, with the BJP winning 82 seats, and its allies AGP and BPF winning 10 each in the 126-member Assam Assembly. (@DilipSaikia4Bjp/X)

Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to take charge as Assam’s chief minister for a second term after he was elected the leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state on Sunday. He is set to take oath, along with the new Council of Ministers, on May 12.

A meeting of the BJP legislature party was held on Sunday, in which Union Minister JP Nadda and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini — who were appointed the party’s co-observers for the Assam Assembly elections — also remained present. Nadda announced after the meeting that Sarma was unanimously elected leader of the party in the state after his name was proposed by eight MLAs-elect.