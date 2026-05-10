Himanta Biswa Sarma elected BJP legislature party leader in Assam, set to return as CM

Himanta Biswa Sarma was elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Assam on Sunday and is set to return for his second consecutive term as the chief minister of Assam.
Sarma will meet the governor later in the day to stake claim to form the new government.
In the recently concluded elections in the northeastern states, the BJP won 82 seats, leading the National Democratic Alliance to a whopping 102-seat victory with Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) winning 10 constituencies each. This is the NDA’s third consecutive win in Assam, with the BJP clocking its highest-ever tally in the state.
This sweep — in which the NDA parties have won all seats in the state where ethnic Assamese, tribal, and Bengali-Hindu voters account for the bulk of the population, barring two, of which one has gone to the Congress and the other to Congress ally Raijor Dal — is not just that of the BJP, but of Himanta Biswa Sarma.
In both 2016 and 2021, it had secured 60 seats on its own and formed the government with its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), along with the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) in 2016 and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) in 2021, cobbling together a majority of 86 in 2016 and of 75 in 2021.
Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges.
Expertise and Experience
Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts.
Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities.
Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East.
Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for:
Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms.
Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More