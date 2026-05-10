Himanta Biswa Sarma elected BJP legislature party leader in Assam, set to return as CM

Union Minister JP Nadda is being greeted by BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, right, at Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, in Guwahati, Assam. (@CMOfficeAssam via PTI Photo)

Himanta Biswa Sarma was elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Assam on Sunday and is set to return for his second consecutive term as the chief minister of Assam.

Sarma will meet the governor later in the day to stake claim to form the new government.

In the recently concluded elections in the northeastern states, the BJP won 82 seats, leading the National Democratic Alliance to a whopping 102-seat victory with Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) winning 10 constituencies each. This is the NDA’s third consecutive win in Assam, with the BJP clocking its highest-ever tally in the state.