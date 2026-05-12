Assam CM oath ceremony LIVE Updates: US envoy Sergio Gor arrives for Himanta Biswa Sarma’s swearing-in

BJP Leader Himanta Biswa Sarma meets Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya to stake claim to form the government at Lok Bhavan, in Guwahati on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Assam CM oath ceremony LIVE: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has arrived in Guwahati to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government. The BJP leader will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Assam for the second consecutive time on Tuesday after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 102 seats in the 126-member Assembly in a decisive mandate.

This will mark the third consecutive term for the NDA, which came to power in 2016 with then-CM Sarbananda Sonowal helming the coalition. Sarma, 57, is the first non-Congress leader in the state to assume charge as the CM for a second successive term.

Story continues below this ad When will the swearing-in take place? The ceremony will take place at 11.40 am at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara. Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Sunday appointed Sarma as the CM after he was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party. New ministers in Himanta’s cabinet? Only four other leaders will be sworn in as ministers along with Sarma on Tuesday. These are two senior leaders from the BJP and one each from its alliance partners Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF). Rameswar Teli: A senior tea-tribe leader, who has served as Union Minister of State for three different ministries in the second NDA-led government at the Centre, Teli won from the Duliajan constituency. Ajanta Neog: A former Congress leader like Sarma, Neog has been re-elected from the Golaghat constituency for a sixth consecutive term. After joining the party in 2020, she served as the Finance Minister, and was the first woman to hold that post in the state. Atul Bora: President of AGP, Bora has been a Cabinet minister in both the previous BJP-led governments. He has retained the Bokakhat constituency since 2016. Charan Boro: Retaining the Majbat constituency since 2016, the BPF leader was inducted as Cabinet Minister in October last year to helm the departments of Transport and Welfare of Bodoland. The BJP won 82 seats alone, marking the first time the party has secured a majority in the House. The party will move ahead with its alliance partners, AGP and BPF – which won 10 seats each – to form the government. Live Updates May 12, 2026 09:35 AM IST Assam CM oath ceremony LIVE Updates: ‘Work accomplished here is unparalleled; nothing of this magnitude has been witnessed since independence,’ says Atul Bora BJP ally and president of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) Atul Bora says, "Today is a very special day, a historic day, and it will remain etched in my heart as a lifelong memory. The NDA has achieved a hat-trick. It is precisely because of the manner in which work has been executed over the past five years under the leadership of our CM, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, that the people have cast their votes in overwhelming numbers." "I express my deep gratitude to Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. Under the guidance of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah Ji, the work accomplished here—particularly during the tenure of the NDA government over the last five years—is unparalleled; nothing of this magnitude has been witnessed since independence. That is why the people are happy. Today, people are coming here from every corner of the state," he added. Bora will take oath as Assam Minister in the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led cabinet today. May 12, 2026 09:29 AM IST Assam CM oath ceremony LIVE Updates: 'I congratulate people of Assam for electing Himanta Sarma again,' says Goa CM Pramod Sawant Goa CM Pramod Sawant says, "I had come here to offer prayers to Maa Kamakhya. I prayed for all targets set by PM Narendra Modi to make India a developed nation, be fulfilled. I also prayed to Maa Kamakhya to give me strength to fulfil my aim of Viksit Goa 2037. I congratulate the people of Assam for electing Himanta Biswa Sarma again..." VIDEO | Guwahati, Assam: Goa CM Pramod Sawant says, "I had come here to offer prayers to Maa Kamakhya. I prayed for all targets set by PM Narendra Modi to make India a developed nation, be fulfilled. I also prayed to Maa Kamakhya to give me strength to fulfil my aim of Viksit Goa… pic.twitter.com/lyzi4oBmIb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 12, 2026 May 12, 2026 09:25 AM IST Assam CM oath ceremony LIVE Updates: 'Almost 20 CMs are here... BJP will form government in 2031 too,' says Ranjit Das Candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Ranjit Das says, "It is a fortunate day for Assam. CM Himata Biswa Sarma has been chosen to develop Assam further... Almost 20 CMs are here... The BJP will form government in 2031 too... Himanta Biswa Sarma's government will be formed for 15 years..." On the announcement of his name as the candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, he says, "The CM has announced my name as a candifate for the speaker post. I am very fortunate..." #watch | Guwahati: Candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Ranjit Das says, "It is a fortunate day for Assam. CM Himata Biswa Sarma has been chosen to develop Assam further... Almost 20 CMs are here... The BJP will form government in 2031 too...… pic.twitter.com/4kYbuxyX47 — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2026 May 12, 2026 09:10 AM IST Assam CM oath ceremony LIVE Updates: 'Himanta Sarma's victory a testament to his exceptional leadership,' says Nagaland Minister Jacob Zhimomi Nagaland Minister Jacob Zhimomi says, "We are very happy, and the people of Assam have once again reposed their trust in Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, as he has carried out development work at the grassroots level in the state of Assam, reaching out to all sections of society. This victory is a testament to his exceptional leadership..." #watch | Guwahati, Assam: Nagaland Minister Jacob Zhimomi says, "We are very happy, and the people of Assam have once again reposed their trust in Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, as he has carried out development work at the grassroots level in the state of Assam, reaching out to all… pic.twitter.com/5opGPpFlGP — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2026 May 12, 2026 08:58 AM IST Assam CM oath ceremony LIVE Updates: Visuals from Veterinary College ground where the swearing-in will be held today Visuals from the Veterinary College ground in Khanapara, where the swearing-in ceremony of the Assam government led by Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will be held today at 11:40 AM.

— ANI (@ANI)

#watch | Guwahati, Assam: Visuals from the Veterinary College ground in Khanapara, where the swearing-in ceremony of the Assam government led by Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will be held today at 11:40 AM. pic.twitter.com/KixWLVzB8G — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2026 May 12, 2026 08:56 AM IST Assam CM oath ceremony LIVE Updates: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari arrives at Guwahati Airport Nitin Gadkari has arrived at Guwahati Airport. He says, "The trust that the people of Assam have put in the BJP for the third time, Himanta Biswa Sarma will make that trust worthwhile. Assam will develop. From my department's side as well, projects worth nearly Rs 2 lakh crore are in the pipeline.... We will contribute in making Assam a progressive, prosperous and thriving state." #watch | Assam: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari arrives at the Guwahati Airport.



He says, "The trust that the people of Assam have put in the BJP for the third time, Himanta Biswa Sarma will make that trust worthwhile. Assam will develop. From my department's side as well,… pic.twitter.com/00gql4YpFv — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2026 May 12, 2026 08:54 AM IST Assam CM oath ceremony LIVE Updates: Suvendu Adhikari leaving for Assam to attend Himanta Sarma's swearing-in Visuals of newly-elected West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari leaving for Assam's Guwahati to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in Assam. #watch | Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari leaves for Assam's Guwahati to attend the Swearing-in Ceremony of Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government pic.twitter.com/JxVyDGY4WD — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2026 May 12, 2026 08:51 AM IST Assam CM oath ceremony LIVE Updates: 'Working to fulfil PM Modi's resolve of making Viksit Bharat by 2047,' says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says, "It is the blessing of Maa Kamakhya that a BJP government is being formed in Assam for the third time...We are working to fulfil PM Modi's resolve of making Viksit Bharat by 2047..." Gupta will attend the Himanta Biswa Sarma swearing-in as Assam CM. #watch | Guwahati, Assam | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says, "It is the blessing of Maa Kamakhya that a BJP government is being formed in Assam for the third time...We are working to fulfil PM Modi's resolve of making Viksit Bharat by 2047..." https://t.co/iSyUOEo0s0 pic.twitter.com/KtH9hDYIHV — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2026 May 12, 2026 08:46 AM IST Assam CM oath ceremony LIVE Updates: 'Maa Kamakhya's blessings that public has trusted PM Modi and Himanta Sarma's government' says BJP president Nitin Nabin BJP President Nitin Nabin, who will be attending the swearing-in of Himanta Biswa Sarma as Assam CM, says, "... It is Maa Kamakhya's blessings that the public of Assam has trusted the government under the leadership of PM Modi and Himanta Biswa Sarma again... I got the chance to come here with my family..." pic.twitter.com/YDZYjtXqbL

— ANI (@ANI) #watch | Guwahati, Assam: BJP President Nitin Nabin says, "... It is Maa Kamakhya's blessings that the public of Assam has trusted the government under the leadership of PM Modi and Himanta Biswa Sarma again... I got the chance to come here with my family..." https://t.co/DGBHNG93k5 — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2026 May 12, 2026 08:40 AM IST Assam CM oath ceremony LIVE Updates: US envoy Sergio Gor arrives for Himanta Sarma’s swearing-in US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has arrived in Guwahati to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government. US President Donald Trump nominated Gor as Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asia in August, last year. #watch | Assam: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor arrives in Guwahati to attend the Swearing-in Ceremony of Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government pic.twitter.com/nSQmA3qMen — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2026

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