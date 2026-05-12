Assam CM oath ceremony LIVE Updates: US envoy Sergio Gor arrives for Himanta Biswa Sarma’s swearing-in

BJP ally and president of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) Atul Bora says, "Today is a very special day, a historic day, and it will remain etched in my heart as a lifelong memory. The NDA has achieved a hat-trick. It is precisely because of the manner in which work has been executed over the past five years under the leadership of our CM, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, that the people have cast their votes in overwhelming numbers."
"I express my deep gratitude to Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. Under the guidance of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah Ji, the work accomplished here—particularly during the tenure of the NDA government over the last five years—is unparalleled; nothing of this magnitude has been witnessed since independence. That is why the people are happy. Today, people are coming here from every corner of the state," he added.
Bora will take oath as Assam Minister in the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led cabinet today.