Himanta announces Covid aid, reforms in education, transport

All diesel-run government buses in Guwahati will be replaced by electric and CNG buses within the next year, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Friday. “We have purchased 200 electric and 100 CNG buses. This will be Assam’s contribution to the global campaign in reducing carbon emission,” Sarma said, addressing a press conference to mark 100 days of his government.

Sarma, who took charge on May 10, announced several decisions related to education, administration and economic relief.

He complimented Assam Police for their action on human trafficking, the anti-drugs campaign and cattle smuggling. The CM also handed out appointment letters to the kin of six policemen killed in the clashes at the Assam-Mizoram border.

He announced one-time cash assistance of Rs 10,000 to bus drivers and conductors and and Rs 15,000 heads of religious institutions who have been affected by Covid curbs. Assistance for underprivileged women will be increased from Rs 830 to Rs 1,000, from September 10, he said.

Sarma said geography and history (of India and Assam) will be made compulsory subjects in the government curriculum for Class 9, 10, 11 and 12. “…all high schools will get converted to higher secondary schools and junior colleges will include classes 9 and 10,” he said. The provision, which will treat Class 9, 10, 11, and 12 as one entity, will be implemented from April.