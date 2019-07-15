Solan building collapse: Armymen among dead

Three persons, including two Army personnel, were killed when a three-storey building on the Kumarhatti-Nahan highway in Solan district collapsed amidst heavy rains on Sunday evening. Till late in the night, around a dozen others, most of them Army personnel, remained trapped in the debris.

The dead included two junior commissioned officers (JCOs) of the 4 Assam regiment, Subedar Raj Kishore and Subedar Balwinder Singh, and Archana Devi, wife of the building owner.

An Army official said 27 people, including 18 Army personnel, had been rescued till 8 pm. Rescue operations are still on, led by an NDRF team from Panchkula and troops from the Army’s Dagshai Cantonment.

Locals said soldiers of the 4 Assam regiment had come to the Sehaj Tandoori dhaba, housed in the building, for a meal hosted by some JCOs. Sources at the Dharampur Police Station said 30 Army personnel and around a dozen others were inside the restaurant.

The building was owned by one Sahil, and initial reports said he was getting some extension work done on it. He had leased out a part of it for the restaurant. Both Sahil and the dhaba owner were not in the building at the time of the collapse, while Sahil’s two schoolgoing sons had just stepped out to play.

Satbir Singh, one of the cooks at the restaurant, said he thought they had been struck by an earthquake. Another cook said around 30 Army personnel were having snacks in two rooms in the basement when the building collapsed.

Hardeep Singh from Ambala, who had stopped at the restaurant for a meal, said the building crumbled within seconds, adding that he managed to clamber out on his own.

Ranjit, a worker at the restaurant, said he had just finished washing utensils and was making rotis when it happened.

Soldiers from the Dagshai Cantonment were the first to arrive at the site.

Solan Superintendent of Police Shiv Kumar said policemen, home guards and civilian workers were part of the rescue operations.

Four Army medical teams are at the spot.