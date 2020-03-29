Himalayan Mountaineering Institute offers free vacation for staying home in lockdown

HMI, one of the premier mountaineering institutes in the world, is located in Darjeeling HMI, one of the premier mountaineering institutes in the world, is located in Darjeeling

The Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI), in support of the nationwide shutdown, has come up with an innovative challenge through which the participants can win a free vacation in Darjeeling, by staying at home during the three-week lockdown.

HMI, one of the premier mountaineering institutes in the world, located in Darjeeling has come up with an initiative called "HMI, 21 Days Big Boss Indoor Challenge- Fight Against COVID-19" to motivate all to stay indoors. The challenge has two categories — one for course participants of HMI and the other is open to all.

“The entire nation is fighting against the COVID 19 spread and is under lockdown. It is our humble initiative that through this event we would encourage people to stay home during this period as well as give them an opportunity to do something. One can share his or her home videos on our Facebook page. One can put up Yoga, physical fitness videos or anything that they are engaged with. They can also write essays and articles and share with us,” Group Captain Jai Kishan, Principal, HMI.

The videos and pictures have to be uploaded everyday single day during the lockdown starting from March 28 to April 14 on the Facebook page of the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Darjeeling along with details of the person and contact details.

The students at HMI are under lockdown and are made to participate in competitions

“The person who uploads the best video or picture will get an opportunity to stay 5 nights and 4 days at the HMI, Darjeeling. The second prize will be 3 nights and 2 days at the HMI. The person adjudged third will wing an HMI tracksuit. All participants will be given certificates from HMI,” added Group Captain Jai Kishan.

The first 1000 entries will win copies of the movie “Making of a Mountaineer.” Along with this, there are many other awards in the form of HMI souvenirs and goodies.

Participants can also write articles on 21 Days Lockdown and email them to hmidarj@gmail.com. The best article will be published in the annual journal of the institute and the writer will receive free HMI journals for 5 years absolutely free.

The 336 Basic Mountaineering along with the 2nd Search & Rescue Courses of HMI had commenced earlier and was supposed to come to an end on March 31.

The 336 Basic Mountaineering along with the 2nd Search & Rescue Courses of HMI had commenced earlier and was supposed to come to an end on March 31. However, due to the lockdown, the HMI has decided to keep the students at the hostels

“Relatives of students are also encouraged to share their videos which our students can see. Our students too will put up pictures and videos. During their stay here, we have designed various outdoor and indoor competitions for these trainees. The competitions will be held adhering to hygiene and keeping a distance from each other. Students are in isolation and proper distance is maintained while doing or going for morning exercises. We want them to be occupied but stay safe” added the Principal.

