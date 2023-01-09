Watch: Locals capture rare vulture from cemetery at Kanpur’s Colonelganj

A group of residents of Colonelganj village in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, captured Sunday a rare vulture from the local Eidgah cemetery. In a video of the incident that has since gone viral, the locals can be seen posing for pictures with the bird, while trying to pet it. The bird was later handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department.

According to news agency ANI, the bird was identified as the Himalayan Griffon vulture. With a wing span of over ‘6-feet’ the Griffon vulture is one the biggest bird species found in the Himalayas, as per experts.

The news agency went through a couple of tweets by Indian Forest Service officer Praveen Kaswan from last year, when he rehabilitated one of the rare birds, in which he said: “Himalayan Griffon vultures are now nearly threatened. They are called ecosystem engineers.”

#WATCH | UP: A rare vulture was captured in Eidgah cemetery of Kanpur’s Colonelganj yesterday. The locals handed it over to Forest Dept. A local says, “The vulture had been here for a week. We tried to catch it but didn’t succeed. Finally, we captured it when it came down.” pic.twitter.com/7t5QWXiN3h — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

Kaswan took a look at the visuals shared on Twitter by ANI and confirmed: “It looks like a Himalayan Griffon vulture. Sub-adults are migratory, adults live on higher reaches. They can live upto 40-45 years of age.”

Their large wingspan helps these vultures soar high in the sky searching for carcasses on the ground. By feeding on the carcasses, vultures prevent diseases from spreading to humans.

In the video that has created a lot of buzz on the internet, the people in the Kanpur village could be seen unable to contain their excitement after the rare capture over the weekend.

“The vulture we finally managed to capture had been here for a week. We tried to catch it but didn’t succeed. Finally, we captured it when it came down,” Mohd Safiq, a villager, told ANI. “We handed over the vulture to the Forest Department in the presence of the police,” he added.