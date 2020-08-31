Himachal’s two main reservoirs record sufficient water levels

Currently, the water level of Gobindsagar reservoir on the Sutlej is 1656.53 feet, while that of Pong reservoir on the Beas is 1,373.14 feet. (Representational)

With Himanchal Pradesh recording normal rainfall in August, the water levels in the two main reservoirs of the state have reached normal levels, said officials of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

Currently, the water level of Gobindsagar reservoir on the Sutlej is 1656.53 feet, while that of Pong reservoir on the Beas is 1,373.14 feet.

“Water is at the 39-year-average level in both these reservoirs. In fact, it is currently 3 feet above average at the Pong reservoir,” said CP Singh, Director Water Regulation. In terms of percentage, Gobindsagar and Pong reservoirs are filled up to 81 per cent and 80 per cent of their capacities respectively, he said.

“We have sufficient water supply to meet the requirements of our partner states,” he added.

Gobindsagar, located in Bilaspur district, is one of the largest manmade lakes of India and was created by the straight gravity Bhakra Nangal Dam on Sutlej. Pong reservoir on Beas, commissioned in 1974, lies in Kangra district. Both projects are multi-purpose and used for hydel power generation, irrigation, flood control and other purposes.

263.8 mm rain in August

After four months of below-normal precipitation, Himachal Pradesh witnessed normal precipitation in August, recording 263.8 mm rain, which is 1 per cent above the long-period average, according to the monthly report by IMD’s meteorological centre at Shimla.

Kullu and Bilaspur districts received an excess rainfall of 56 and 57 per cent respectively while deficient rain was recorded in Chamba (-38 per cent), Kinnaur (-56 per cent) and Lahaul-Spiti (-74 per cent).

A total of 16 monsoon currents arrived in the state during the month, giving rise to ten spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall. During this time, the highest rainfall in a single day was recorded at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur on August 13, when it received 265 mm rain.

Last year, rainfall in the state during August was 24 per cent above normal.

The report said that since June 1, Himachal has recorded 535.7 mm rain, which is 16 per cent below normal. Bilaspur has received excess rainfall while precipitation has remained deficient in the districts of Sirmaur, Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti.

