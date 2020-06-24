Himachal’s panchayati raj dept wins first prize for effective use of e-applications

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

THE HIMACHAL Pradesh panchayati raj department has won first prize under the e-Panchayat Puraskars-2020, to be given by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Wednesday.

The state has been selected for the award for effective implementation of the e-application developed by the central government and other applications developed by the state government, he said.

Thakur said that all 3,226 panchayats in the state have been provided with internet facility, with the help of which people can access various services online. He said that various services such as family register, registration of birth, death and marriages are registered online at panchayats.

“The Union ministry of panchayati raj has been making efforts to bring in transparency, efficiency and accountability in the functioning of gram panchayats through the use of information and communication technology. The e-panchayat puraskar is conferred to those states which have ensured maximum use of information technology for monitoring the works of the panchayats,” said the CM.

