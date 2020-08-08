Himachal suffered loss of Rs 30k cr due to ongoing Covid-19: CM Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh ministers Suresh Bhardwaj and Sarveen Chaudhary, state BJP general secretary Trilok Jamwal and Mahila Morcha president Rashmi Dhar Sood at a yajna ceremony last month (Photo: Information & Broadcasting Department/Government of Himachal Pradesh) Himachal Pradesh ministers Suresh Bhardwaj and Sarveen Chaudhary, state BJP general secretary Trilok Jamwal and Mahila Morcha president Rashmi Dhar Sood at a yajna ceremony last month (Photo: Information & Broadcasting Department/Government of Himachal Pradesh)

Himachal Pradesh has so far suffered an economic loss of nearly Rs 30,000 crore due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, CM Jai Ram Thakur said on Saturday. While the state government has suffered a revenue loss of around Rs 1,300 crore during the first quarter of this financial year, the “overall impact” of the pandemic due to people being unable to carry out their income-generating activities has been much greater, Thakur told the media during an interaction in Dharamshala, where he is currently camping as part of his “monsoon sojourn”.

“The tea-seller, the shopkeeper, the taxi operator, the dhaba owner – they were unable to operate during the crisis, and almost every person has suffered some losses. The government liabilities, too, have increased. Our expenditure has increased by Rs 737 crore this fiscal as per the annual budget due to increase in pension amount and other development activities. However, we have faced no cuts in the revenue deficit grant of Rs 950 crore from the Centre, besides the regular monthly release of the state’s share in central taxes,” said Thakur, adding that there has been no cut in the employees’ salaries, wages or pension despite the unprecedented crisis.

He said that a Cabinet sub-committee formed to deal with the economic crisis identified Rs 12,000 crore lying unspent for sanctioned projects and works in various departments of the government, and such activities have now been expedited to make use of the money. There has also been progress in attaining investment clearances of irrigation and public health projects worth Rs 7,874 from the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, he said.

Thakur said that most economic activities have resumed now, and bus occupancy has increased from 10 per cent initially to more than 40 per cent now. “Life can be seen moving,” he remarked.

No tourist has tested positive

Thakur said that tourists have been allowed to enter the state only with stringent conditions, and despite the fears of surge in cases and “noise made by the opposition”, not a single tourist who entered the state so far has tested positive for coronavirus. The state government had allowed the entry of tourists on July 3 after a three-and-a-half month ban, but the tourist footfall remains low due to the conditions imposed.

Thakur said that after staying put in Shimla during the last four months to adhere to Covid protocols, he has chosen to visit Kangra, the state’s largest district, to monitor development activities in the area and redress people’s grievances in the “ very important district, politically and otherwise”.

