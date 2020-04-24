Himachal sends 9 buses to bring 105 students back from Kota

Meanwhile, students and workers from other parts of the country stranded in Himachal are also eager to return home. Meanwhile, students and workers from other parts of the country stranded in Himachal are also eager to return home.

More than a hundred students from Himachal Pradesh stranded in Kota in Rajasthan are set to return home in nine buses sent by the state government, officials said here on Friday.

“Nine HRTC buses from Parwanoo have left for Kota and will bring back 105 students. They are likely to arrive by Saturday evening and will first be shifted to quarantine centres,” said an official of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation.

“The Chief Minister assured us that those stranded outside the state will be brought back but in phases, as bringing thousands of people all at once would be chaotic,” state Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore told mediapersons here.

Meanwhile, students and workers from other parts of the country stranded in Himachal are also eager to return home.

Priyaish Srivastava, a student from Varanasi currently stuck in Dharamshala, said that the Himachal government must coordinate with other states to ensure a mutual bus service for stranded students.

“Various states must develop a mechanism to ensure the return of stranded students. For instance, in the case of students from Uttar Pradesh, buses from Himachal can leave us till Chandigarh or Delhi from where UP’s buses can take us further,” he said.

Bahar Ahmad, a worker from J&K’s Ramban district who is stranded in Mandi district along with eight others, said that though there’s no shortage of ration or essential items with them, but they long to go back to their homes.

One duped on pretext of home delivery of liquor

DGP S R Mardi on Friday said that cyber criminals and fraudsters have become more active than usual on web portals and the social media. “One person transferred Rs 15,000 to a fraudulent portal which promised home delivery of liquor. Several such methods are being adopted by fraudsters and it’s important to stay vigilant while navigating the internet,” he said. Mardi thanked pradhans of gram panchayats for helping the police enforce the lockdown and reporting violations.

Meanwhile, no new case of COVID-19 was reported from the state on Thursday. Reports of samples collected on Friday were still awaited. The Class XII geography examination of HP Board of School Education, which was cancelled earlier, will now be held after the lockdown period ends, officials said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd