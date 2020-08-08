Himachal reports 92 new cases, 40 from Chamba locality alone

A BJP leader was among those who tested positive on Saturday, and is believed to have contracted the virus from Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary who tested positive two days ago. (Representational) A BJP leader was among those who tested positive on Saturday, and is believed to have contracted the virus from Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary who tested positive two days ago. (Representational)

Dharog, a locality in Chamba, has emerged as a new Covid hotspot in Himachal Pradesh with the detection of around 65 cases in recent days, including 40 new cases on Saturday, health officials said.

The state reported a total of 92 new cases on Saturday, taking the total case tally to 3,243 at the time of filing this report, including 1,187 active cases.

A BJP leader was among those who tested positive on Saturday, and is believed to have contracted the virus from Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary who tested positive two days ago. At least four BJP leaders in the state have tested positive for coronavirus so far, prompting former chief minister Shanta Kumar to remark in a Facebook post that political leaders are flouting Covid norms by taking out huge processions, even while hypocritically advising people to follow precautionary measures in their speeches. Kumar has also requested current Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to cut short his sojourn in Kangra and strictly adhere to Covid precautions. In a press interaction at Dharamshala, Thakur told reporters that he welcomes the suggestion.

Death rate 0.4 pc in state

The CM said that the death rate due to COVID-19 in Himachal so far is 0.4 per cent, much less than the national rate of 2.05 per cent (there have been 12 Covid-related fatalities in Himachal as per official records while two other patients died after being taken to PGI in Chandigarh).

The recovery rate is around 65 per cent in the state as compared to around 68 per cent in the country while the doubling rate here is 36 days as compared to 33 days in the country, he said.

Thakur also took a dig at the handling of COVID-19 by neighbouring Punjab, saying, “Vahan jakar dekhen, kya haal hai.”

