Himachal records 8 deaths in 3 days

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a surge in Covid-related fatalities with a total of eight deaths reported in the last three days, including two on Saturday. According to official health data, there have been a total of 25 Covid deaths in the state so far while a few other residents from the state passed away after being referred to PGI in Chandigarh.

According to health officials, a 75-year-old Covid-positive woman from Baddi in Solan district was brought to the IGMC hospital in Shimla in a serious condition on Friday night. She breathed her last on Saturday morning.

Another patient from Nalagarh in Solan tested positive posthumously on Saturday. The 55-year-old man was admitted to the community health centre at Nalagarh in an unstable condition. A medical official said that his vitals were not recordable and pupils were dilated. Resuscitation was tried but without any success, and the patient passed away on Wednesday evening. The first Covid test of the deceased was invalid and his samples were taken again, which tested positive on Saturday.

According to the latest health bulletin at the time of filing this report, 52 people in the state tested positive for COVID-19 while 34 others recovered from the disease on Saturday.

The total tally of confirmed cases in Himachal is now 4,782, including 1,438 active cases. Solan (417) has the highest number of active cases, followed by Kullu (173), Mandi (140), Sirmaur (137), Bilaspur (118) and Kangra (113). Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts have the least number of total and active cases

