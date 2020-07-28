Himachal records 55 fresh cases, 31 from Nahan alone

A majority of the recent cases in Solan have been reported from among industrial workers in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial area, according to state health officials. (Representational) A majority of the recent cases in Solan have been reported from among industrial workers in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial area, according to state health officials. (Representational)

Himachal Pradesh Monday recorded 55 new Covid-19 infections, including 31 from Govindgarh locality of Sirmaur’s Nahan where a recent wedding is linked to the spread of the virus. Sirmaur now has 210 active Covid cases, health officials said.

The other fresh cases were reported from Kangra (12), Mandi (8), Chamba (3), and Hamirpur (1). There are 995 active cases in the state, including 366 in Solan. A majority of the recent cases in Solan have been reported from among industrial workers in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial area, according to state health officials.

There have been 13 Covid fatalities so far, including that of a 55-year-old woman from Govindgarh in Nahan who passed away at IGMC hospital in Shimla Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, opposition Congress has sought legal action against four Covid patients, including a BJP leader and an additional advocate general from Mandi district, for violating Covid protocol. The four of them visited several places in Shimla earlier this month, and the BJP leader is believed to have transmitted the virus to a deputy secretary in the chief minister’s office.

Hamirpur MLA Narinder Thakur Monday decided to self-isolate himself at his home for the next few days due to increasing number of Covid cases in the area. In a Facebook post, he requested people to contact him over the phone if necessary.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, under quarantine at his official residence Oakover, launched the ‘Online Prasad Chhinmastika Bhog’ of Mata Chintpurni temple in Una district through video conferencing. He said that temples and shrines continue to remain closed but devotees can apply online for ‘Darshan and Prasad’ and the district administration of Una will be providing home delivery of Prasad through the Indian Postal department.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.