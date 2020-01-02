Himachal Pradesh records 33% excess rainfall in post-monsoon season

The report said that December 2019 was the coldest month during the day time in Shimla during the last 16 years. (Representational image) The report said that December 2019 was the coldest month during the day time in Shimla during the last 16 years. (Representational image)

Himachal Pradesh recorded 33 per cent excess rainfall during the post-monsoon season, due to which the months of November and December were colder than normal, according to a weather summary of the post-monsoon or northeast monsoon season (October 1 to December 31) released here by the weather department on Wednesday.

In six out of 12 districts, the precipitation recorded during this period was more than one hundred per cent in excess of the normal, said the report released by Manmohan Singh, head of IMD’s meteorological centre in Shimla.

The report said that December 2019 was the coldest month during the day time in Shimla during the last 16 years. The average monthly minimum temperature in Shimla during December was 3.8°C, which was the second lowest average minimum temperature recorded here since 1997, when it was 3.1°C. Shimla also recorded the lowest average maximum temperature (13.4 degree Celsius) for December in the last twenty years. The summary report further said that Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti recorded the lowest temperature of -16°C on December 17, which was the lowest minimum temperature recorded there in December since 2009 (-13.2°C on December 25).

The average minimum temperature in Keylong during December was -9.9°C, which was the lowest average minimum temperature in December after 2009, when it was -8.4°C. Kalpa in Kinnaur recorded the second lowest average maximum temperature in December since 1993. The previous lowest maximum day temperature in December in Kalpa was in 1997.

According to the report, there were four spells of rain/snow fall in the state during November and one ‘significant spell’ in December, due to which both day and night temperatures remained below normal. The overall precipitation during the season was 121.4 millimetres, the highest since 2004.

The normal precipitation in the state during this period is 91.6 millimetres. 10 districts received excess precipitation, Solan recorded normal precipitation while in Lahaul -Spiti district, precipitation was 33 percent less than normal.

In Kullu, Kangra and Bilaspur, the percent departure (excess) from normal precipitation was 181, 142 and 121, respectively. The total snowfall in Shimla and Kalpa in December was 20.3 cm and 405 cm, respectively.

