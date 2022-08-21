scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 21, 2022
India weather live updates: Landslides, flash flood kill 22 in Himachal Pradesh; Two Odisha districts put on alert amid flood possibility

Himachal Pradesh landslides live (August 21): Several people are missing and feared dead while at least ten suffered injuries, officials said Saturday. Heavy rain has been lashing the hill state since Friday.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: August 21, 2022 8:31:57 am
Debris lie on the ground near a damaged building during the monsoon season, at Panvi village in Kullu district, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (PTI)

Himachal Pradesh Landslides Live News (August 21): Twenty-two people, eight of them members of one family, died separately in landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh. Several people are missing and feared dead while at least ten suffered injuries, officials said Saturday. Heavy rain has been lashing the hill state since Friday. According to officials, three people were killed after their house collapsed following a landslide in Chamba district. The district emergency operation centre said the landslide occurred at Banet village in Chowari tehsil around at 4.30 am.

Two Odisha districts — Mayurbhanj and Balasore — were put on alert on Saturday night by the State government as the possibility of heavy floods looms over the State amid heavy rainfall, The State is already reeling under floods as the Mahanadi river with over 4.7 lank people stranded, news agency PTI reported.

Three people died in Jharkhand on Saturday as heavy rains and high-speed winds lashed the State uprooting trees and electricity poles. While one woman died in a wall collapse, two other people drowned. Moreover, two other people went missing as their vehicles fell into swollen Nalkari river, PTI reported.

Landslides, flash flood kill 22, eight of family among them in Himachal Pradesh; Two Odisha districts put on alert amid flood possibility; Follow for live updates.

08:30 (IST)21 Aug 2022
Rahul appeals to HP govt to provide all possible help to those affected by flash floods

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday appealed to the government of Himachal Pradesh to provide all possible help to those affected by flash floods and landslides in the state.

"There has been heavy destruction in Himachal Pradesh due to landslides, cloudbursts and floods. News of mishaps coming from different parts of the state is very saddening," Gandhi said in a Facebook post in Hindi.

"I appeal to the government to provide all possible help to those affected as soon as possible. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said. Gandhi also expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

At least 31 people were killed, 22 of them in Himachal Pradesh alone, as heavy monsoon rains triggered flash floods, landslides, and house collapses, upending normal life across large swathes of the country. (PTI)

08:22 (IST)21 Aug 2022
31 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on HP, U'khand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit

At least 31 people were killed, 22 of them in Himachal Pradesh alone, as heavy monsoon rains triggered flashfloods, landslides, and house collapses, upending normal life across large swathes of the country. The fatalities included four each in Uttarakhand and Odisha, and one in Jharkhand.

Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh since Friday caused landslides and flashfloods, with officials saying 22 people, including eight members of a family, died. Ten people were injured in the state which has reported 36 weather-related incidents.

As many as 743 roads, including the Manali-Chandigarh national highway at Mandi and the Shimla-Chandigath highway at Shoghi, have been blocked for traffic. (PTI)

Delhi has seen a deficit in rainfall so far this monsoon season, having recorded 292.4 mm of rainfall from June 1 onwards, around 22% short of the ‘normal’ of 375.2 mm. The distribution of rainfall has been varied. East Delhi is the only district to have recorded excess rainfall so far this season – 600.9 mm against a normal of 463.3 mm, 30% above the long period average. In contrast, among the districts, Northeast Delhi has seen the largest deficit in rainfall this monsoon. The rainfall in Northeast Delhi was 54% short of the long period average.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday (August 20) expressed concern over the loss of life and property due to torrential rains and flash floods in various parts of Himachal Pradesh, in which 21 people were feared dead. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state forces have been rushed to the spots to undertake relief and rescue operations where people have reportedly been stuck under the debris, he added. We explain what flash floods are, and why they are here to stay.

As many as 97 rain-deficient blocks across 15 districts in Jharkhand fulfil all parameters that define drought, as per an assessment report prepared by the state Agriculture Department. The state is yet to take a call on declaring drought in the affected areas. With IMD data for June 1-August 15 showing 18 districts as ‘rain deficient’ this kharif season, the department’s assessment report says paddy has only been sown on 5.4 lakh hectares till August 15 as compared to last season’s 16.3 lakh hectares (91% of the total area) for the same period. Overall, the report says, all five kharif crops — paddy, maize, pulses, oilseeds, and coarse cereals — cover (till August 15) only 10.51 lakh hectares against last year’s 23.4 lakh hectares for the same period.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 08:05:16 am
