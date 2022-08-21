India weather live updates: Landslides, flash flood kill 22 in Himachal Pradesh; Two Odisha districts put on alert amid flood possibility

Himachal Pradesh Landslides Live News (August 21): Twenty-two people, eight of them members of one family, died separately in landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh. Several people are missing and feared dead while at least ten suffered injuries, officials said Saturday. Heavy rain has been lashing the hill state since Friday. According to officials, three people were killed after their house collapsed following a landslide in Chamba district. The district emergency operation centre said the landslide occurred at Banet village in Chowari tehsil around at 4.30 am.
Two Odisha districts — Mayurbhanj and Balasore — were put on alert on Saturday night by the State government as the possibility of heavy floods looms over the State amid heavy rainfall, The State is already reeling under floods as the Mahanadi river with over 4.7 lank people stranded, news agency PTI reported.
Three people died in Jharkhand on Saturday as heavy rains and high-speed winds lashed the State uprooting trees and electricity poles. While one woman died in a wall collapse, two other people drowned. Moreover, two other people went missing as their vehicles fell into swollen Nalkari river, PTI reported.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday appealed to the government of Himachal Pradesh to provide all possible help to those affected by flash floods and landslides in the state.
"There has been heavy destruction in Himachal Pradesh due to landslides, cloudbursts and floods. News of mishaps coming from different parts of the state is very saddening," Gandhi said in a Facebook post in Hindi.
"I appeal to the government to provide all possible help to those affected as soon as possible. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said. Gandhi also expressed condolences to the bereaved families.
At least 31 people were killed, 22 of them in Himachal Pradesh alone, as heavy monsoon rains triggered flash floods, landslides, and house collapses, upending normal life across large swathes of the country. (PTI)
Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh since Friday caused landslides and flashfloods, with officials saying 22 people, including eight members of a family, died. Ten people were injured in the state which has reported 36 weather-related incidents.
As many as 743 roads, including the Manali-Chandigarh national highway at Mandi and the Shimla-Chandigath highway at Shoghi, have been blocked for traffic. (PTI)