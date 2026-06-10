Himachal receives nearly 2,790 tonnes of urea ahead of kharif

The Government of India (GoI) has authorised the NFL for the supply and distribution of urea in the state. (File)

Himachal Pradesh has received a fresh consignment of approximately 2,790 tonnes of subsidised urea ahead of the crucial kharif season, providing much-needed relief to the farmers and their concerns over the shortage of urea fertiliser.

The agriculture department said two railway rakes carrying 1,395 tonnes of urea fertiliser each arrived on Tuesday from the National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), Bathinda, Punjab. One of the rakes was unloaded at Hoshiarpur, while the other reached Chandigarh, the department officials said.

The Government of India (GoI) has authorised the NFL for the supply and distribution of urea in the state.

The fertiliser will now be distributed through agriculture centres and cooperative societies across Himachal Pradesh. The cooperative agencies, including the Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) and the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Marketing and Consumers Federation (HIMFED), will be responsible for the distribution.