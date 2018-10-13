Himachal Pradesh to set up three SDRF companies: CM Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

Three companies of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) will be set up in Himachal Pradesh for prompt and efficient response at the time of disasters, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said Saturday.

He said the government is also contemplating to establish an Emergency Operation Centre at one place in the state for better coordination at the time of any disaster.

Addressing a gathering at the CM’s official residence, Oakover, here on the occasion of international day for disaster reduction, Thakur said that the state government would also create a task force of youth volunteers for disaster preparedness and response.

At least 10 to 20 youth volunteers would be trained for disaster mitigation in each of the 3226 panchayats of the state, he added.

“Himachal Pradesh is one of the most multi-hazard prone states of the country. The state faces various geological hazards like, earthquakes and landslides; hydrological hazards such as floods, flash floods and glacial outbursts, besides meteorological hazards, like hailstroms, droughts and cloudbursts. Thus it is essential that each and every citizen of the state is well prepared to meet out any eventuality at the time of disaster,” Thakur said. The CM also launched four schemes of the HP State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on the occasion.

These schemes are for creation of Task Force of Youth Volunteers for Disaster Preparedness and Response, Scheme for Hospital Safety, Scheme for Structural Safety Audit of Lifeline Buildings and Scheme for Training of Masons, Carpenters and Bar Binders on Hazard Resistant Construction.

“Hospital safety scheme is aimed at providing safe hospital since they play vital role in any post disaster scenario and have to remain fully functional after a catastrophic event,” the CM said.

He said the scheme for structural safety audit of lifeline buildings is also crucial as it aims at providing earthquake resistance structures in the state.

