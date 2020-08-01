Himachal Pradesh to continue curbs on inter-state movement

Five from Army, one from Navy among 103 new Covid cases. (Representational) Five from Army, one from Navy among 103 new Covid cases. (Representational)

Inter-state movement in and out of Himachal Pradesh will continue to remain restricted and inter-state public transport will continue to remain prohibited during Unlock 3.0, according to a state government order issued here on Friday. The government extended the lockdown in containment zones till August 31.

However, shops in the state will be allowed to open this Sunday ahead of Raakhi.

Religious places/places of worship will be allowed to function as per SOPs issued by the government. Gymnasiums and yoga institutes will also be allowed to operate from August 5 as per government SOPs, the order said.

Movement in and out of the state will mostly be monitored through registration on the state’s COVID-19 e-pass portal (http://covid19epass.hp.gov.in) barring some exceptions, such as members of armed forces or central paramilitary forces coming to the state to join back their duties.

Tourists are still required to have prior booking of five days at a registered tourism unit, a negative Covid RT-PCR test report from an ICMR-authorised lab in the last 72 hours (at the time of entry) and registration on the state’s online portal, in order to enter the state.

The movement and quarantine of workers, traders, industrialists, commission agents and others will also largely continue on the same pattern as before. Any person having a negative Covid report from an ICMR authorised lab in the last 72 hours or who has fully recovered and possesses a negative report issued through the RT-PCR test by an ICMR-approved lab will be exempted from quarantine, the order said.

The state reported 103 new Covid-19 cases including those of five Army and one navy jawans on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 2,507. Among the fresh cases, 35 were reported from Solan, 24 from Mandi, 22 from Sirmaur, nine from Kangra, six from Shimla, three from Una, two from Kullu and one each from Kinnaur and Bilaspur, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said. In Kangra, the fresh cases include three Army and one Navy jawans, Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said.

