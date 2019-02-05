Himachal Pradesh: Death toll due to swine flu rises to 16

Two people succumbed to swine flu at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla on Monday, taking the total death toll due to the H1N1 virus in Himachal Pradesh to 16.

Advertising

A 92-year-old from Shimla who was admitted to IGMC on January 30, and a 47-year-old from Kasauli who was admitted to the hospital on February 3, tested positive for H1N1 virus, where they died on Monday, Dr Janak Raj, Senior Medical Superintendent, IGMC, confirmed.

The hospital currently has a 12-bedded isolation ward, with a four-bedded ICU for swine flu patients, and all the required medications are available at the hospital, he said.

Between January 1 and February 3 this year, 113 cases have tested positive for the H1N1 virus. Currently, 21 swine flu patients are admitted to IGMC and eight patients have been admitted to Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC) in Tanda, state health minister Vipin Singh Parmar said in the state assembly on Tuesday.

While apprising the assembly of the steps being taking by the state government to tackle the increasing number of swine flu cases, the minister said, “The health department is taking all the required steps to keep swine flu cases in check. All major hospitals in the state have created isolation wards for treatment of swine flu patients. Ample stocks of the required medicines are available at public health facilities. Testing facilities for seasonal flu are available at IGMC, RPGMC, and the Central Research Institute in Kasauli.”

Advertising

In the year 2018, two persons died due to swine flu. In 2017, 15 persons died, five in the year 2016, and 27 in 2015 in the state due to swine flu, the minister told the assembly.