Himachal: 18 killed in rain-related incidents, schools, colleges to be closed tomorrow

At least 18 people were killed and nine others injured as heavy rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh Sunday, PTI reported, prompting the district administration to announce that all educational institutions in Shimla and Kullu districts would remain closed on Monday.

Government officials told PTI that eight people died in Shimla, two each in Kullu, Sirmaur, Solan and Chamba and one each in Una and Lahaul-Spiti districts.

Several roads were blocked following multiple landslides and flash floods. Landslides hit a spot near the RTO office in Shimla, leaving three persons dead and one injured.

A truck driver was killed when A landslide hit his truck on the national highway near Hatkoti Kenchi in Shimla’s Rohru subdivision. A tourist also died due to a landslide in Balarga between Manikaran and Barsheni, Kullu.

In Solan district, two persons were killed in a building collapse at Manakpura in Baddi tehsil. In Chamba district, two persons were killed in a house collapse. The incident took place at Lona in Mehla subdivision, killing a 70-year-old man and a 7-year-old child, Chamba SP Monica Bhutunguru said. In Kullu, a man was washed away in Sujwad Nullah when locals were trying to rescue him.

Meanwhile, all educational institutions in Shimla, Kullu and Chamba districts will remain closed on Monday. “In view of heavy rains, blockages and damage caused to roads, it has become necessary to order closure of all the educational institutions in Shimla district on August 19 for the safety of students,” Shimla Deputy Commissioner cum District Magistrate Amit Kashyap told PTI.

Train services between Shimla and Kalka were also disrupted as multiple landslides blocked the rail route.

(With inputs from PTI)