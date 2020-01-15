Himachal Pradesh sets world record by preparing largest serving of khichdi

The khichdi being prepared at Tattapani near Shimla on Tuesday. (Pradeep Kumar) The khichdi being prepared at Tattapani near Shimla on Tuesday. (Pradeep Kumar)

The Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation of Himachal Pradesh made a Guinness world record on Tuesday after preparing the largest serving of khichdi (1,995 kg) during a tourism festival in Tattapani in Mandi district.

The serving of khichdi was prepared by the department to cater to the people on the occasion of Makar Sakranti.

A team of 25 chefs cooked 1995 kg of the dish at Tattapani in Mandi district in a vessel weighing 270 kg, with the dimensions of four feet depth and seven feet diameter, that was especially acquired from Jagadhari in Haryana, said the state’s Tourism Director Yunus.

The chefs’ team from Hotel Holiday Home in Shimla took five hours — from 4 am to 9 am — to prepare the stew, said deputy general manager of the hotel Nand Lal Sharma.

As the khichdi container was too heavy to be carried even by many people, a crane brought it at Tattapani from Jagadhari. After the khichdi was cooked, the crane was also used to tilt the vessel to bring the dish out for serving it to the devotees who took a holy dip at the Sutlej river at Tattapani.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while addressing a gathering during the Tattapani Tourism Festival, congratulated the department for winning with a margin of about 1,000 kg. Earlier, the record for making the largest amount of khichdi — 918.8 kg — was held by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor after he had represented the Indian ministry of food processing industries at an event in New Delhi on November 4, 2017, said Rishi Nath, an adjudicator of the Guiness World Records.

The adjudicator from the Guinness World Records presented the winning certificate to the department, announcing that a single vessel was used to cook 1,995 kg of khichdi. Director of Tourism and Civil Aviation Yunus said that the feat was aimed at putting Tattapani on the world tourism map.

Addressing the public, Thakur said that it was the duty of “all of us” to preserve the rich cultural repository of the state. “Due to the construction of Kol Dam, the area has emerged as a water sports destination and it would also be developed from the point of view of tourism,” he said.

Thakur also laid the foundation stone of the lift water supply scheme from Saroor Khad to Churag which will be constructed at the cost of RS 25 crore to benefit 174 area inhabitants.

Kimmi Sood, a Shimla councillor, told PTI the annual tradition of serving khichdi to devotees at Tattapani was started by her relatives in 1926 and has been going on ever since. Now, this tradition is being carried out under the aegis of Durga Devi Bihari Lal Virochan Lal Trust, she said.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App