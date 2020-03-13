More than 6,000 schools in Himachal with student strength below 20: Education minister

Laboratories double up as classrooms at Government Senior Secondary School, Pathiar in district Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. Photo by Khushboo Sandhu Laboratories double up as classrooms at Government Senior Secondary School, Pathiar in district Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. Photo by Khushboo Sandhu

A total of 6,127 schools in Himachal Pradesh are functioning with a student strength of less than 20, state Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj informed the Vidhan Sabha Friday.

“There are schools having a single student as well, and 80 schools have a strength less than five. Even in such schools, teaching takes place and mid-day meals are prepared. In some cases, children of migrant labourers are enrolled in these schools,” the minister said in a written reply, adding that under the Right to Education Act, there should be a school within a 1.5 km radius of each child’s habitation provided that the school has a minimum enrolment of 25 students.

As per the reply tabled in the House during Question Hour, there are 4,994 primary, 1,092 middle, 32 high and nine senior secondary schools with a strength below 20. Bhardwaj was replying to a question posed by Jawalamukhi MLA Ramesh Chand Dhawala.

Bhardwaj said that the department will attempt a “rationalisation” of student and faculty strength and also start a cluster scheme for schools. “In 2018, a survey by the State Council of Education Research and Training suggested that children enrolled in pre-primary classes of private schools prefer to continue their education in those schools at the primary level as well. The state government then launched pre-primary classes in more than 3,700 schools which improved our enrolment by 50,000,” said the minister.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd