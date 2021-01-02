Himachal Pradesh: Revenue gap narrows to 7% as Dec records 25% growth

It further said that the revenue has grown due to revival of economic activities, government's unlock strategy, better compliance by taxpayers and better administration by excise and taxation officials.

With a gradual increase in economic activities, the total revenue earned by Himachal Pradesh government in the ongoing financial year is now only seven per cent less as compared to the corresponding period last year. The revenue gap has come down from 39 per cent in July to seven per cent in December following a significant growth in the excise and taxation revenue receipts in the last few months, a government statement said.

The total revenue receipts of the excise and taxation department amounted to Rs 772 crore this past December, which was 25 per cent higher as compared to December 2019, it said. “This was in continuation of the positive trend of the last four months. The revenue receipts of the department grew at 15 per cent in August 2020, 10 per cent in September and 37 per cent in October,” the government said. The growth fell to nine per cent in November, when the state witnessed a Covid surge and several restrictions were reintroduced.

It further said that the revenue has grown due to revival of economic activities, government’s unlock strategy, better compliance by taxpayers and better administration by excise and taxation officials. Monitoring of field staff through performance cards and enhancement of capabilities at the headquarter level have resulted in a work environment of healthy competition, the statement said.

It said that some focus areas to augment the state revenue receipts have been identified which include recoveries under legacy cases resolution scheme, physical verifications of e-way bills, compliance of GSTR-3B return fillings, recovery of interest for late filing of returns, recovery of ineligible input tax credits, and recovery of tax deficits/mismatches. The government said that it is laying a special focus on identifying case of tax evasions and erroneous refunds in order to plug revenue leakages.

In December 2020, revenue receipts of value added tax (VAT) saw a 45 per cent increase, while excise and state GST receipts saw a growth of 29 and 16 per cent respectively, said the statement.