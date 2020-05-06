Himachal Pradesh reports third positive case in 3 days, all returnees from NCR

People stand in a queue to buy essential items from the market in Shimla on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar) People stand in a queue to buy essential items from the market in Shimla on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

One more person, who recently returned home from Delhi, tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Himachal Pradesh Wednesday, taking the number of such cases to three in the last three days and the total to 44 in the state.

The patient, a 38-year-old man, is a resident of Jamanabad in Kangra district and had entered the state in a vehicle on April 27 along with four other people.

In the last three days, three people who returned from the national capital region have tested positive in Himachal. All three of them flouted rules by travelling with more than two persons in a vehicle. One of the patients, a 21-year-old man from Sarkaghat in Mandi, died of renal failure Tuesday. DGP SR Mardi said that three people who came along with him have been placed under institutional quarantine and their samples taken for testing.

As per the officials, nearly one lakh persons have arrived in the state from all over North India after the Himachal government allowed their entry on April 26. Most of the returnees have been asked to observe quarantine at home.

The state government is also bringing back people stranded elsewhere in HRTC buses. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that 22 students from Varanasi are expected to arrive on Thursday. The state government has also started an online portal on which people stranded in other states and also people from other states stranded in Himachal can apply, seeking transport and journey permit. Officials said that they are engaged in talks with governments and local administrations of various states and UTs and are trying to bring back people in a staggered manner.

Meanwhile, six people from Himachal Pradesh who were stranded in Nagpur reached Chandigarh on Wednesday after walking and hitchhiking for the last 10 days. The six of them reached the Himachal Bhawan in Sector 28 where they have been provided shelter, and will now be brought back home by the state government, officials said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd