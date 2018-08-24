Himachal Pradesh rain LIVE Updates: Following weather warning, educational institutions to remain shut in Mandi, Kangra

Himachal Pradesh rain LIVE: Last week, at least 16 people were killed following heavy rainfall in the state. Himachal Pradesh rain LIVE: Last week, at least 16 people were killed following heavy rainfall in the state.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh on Friday. All educational institutions including schools and colleges in Kangra district and Padhar sub-division of Mandi district will remain closed, following the warning, ANI reported.

Last week, at least 19 people were killed following heavy rainfall in the state. The government had released Rs 96.50 crore for relief in the state. Multiple landslides had occurred on the stretch between Parwanoo and Solan, according to police.

A weather department official had said that the rainfall in Shimla last week, broke an 11-year record as 173 mm rain was recorded during the time. Officials said that in 2007, 122 mm rain was recorded.