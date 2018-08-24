Himachal Pradesh rain LIVE Updates: Following weather warning, educational institutions to remain shut in Mandi, Kangra

Follow Us:
Friday, August 24, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Himachal Pradesh rain LIVE: All the educational institutions including schools and colleges in Kangra district and Padhar sub-division of Mandi district will remain closed, following the warning.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 24, 2018 11:06:55 am
Himachal Pradesh rain LIVE: Following weather warning, educational institutions to remain shut in Mandi, Kangra Himachal Pradesh rain LIVE: Last week, at least 16 people were killed following heavy rainfall in the state.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh on Friday. All educational institutions including schools and colleges in Kangra district and Padhar sub-division of Mandi district will remain closed, following the warning, ANI reported.

Last week, at least 19 people were killed following heavy rainfall in the state. The government had released Rs 96.50 crore for relief in the state. Multiple landslides had occurred on the stretch between Parwanoo and Solan, according to police.

A weather department official had said that the rainfall in Shimla last week, broke an 11-year record as 173 mm rain was recorded during the time. Officials said that in 2007, 122 mm rain was recorded.

Live Blog

Himachal Rain: Schools to remain closed in Mandi, Kangra today. Follow LIVE updates

11:06 (IST) 24 Aug 2018
Active to vigorous Monsoon conditions would be seen over Himachal, other states
10:16 (IST) 24 Aug 2018
Vehicular traffic between Shimla, Chandigarh was badly hit last week

Last week, the vehicular and rail traffic between Chandigarh and Shimla was badly hit, following landslides at multiple places on the route. A total of 12 trains operating between Kalka-Shimla were cancelled, railway officials had said. 

10:14 (IST) 24 Aug 2018
Kangra is the rainiest place in India

Kangra in Himachal Pradesh is the rainiest place in India with 277 mm of rainfall.

10:13 (IST) 24 Aug 2018
Dharamshala received extremely heavy rain till 8:30 am

Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh received extremely heavy rain of 292 mm until 08:30 hours today.

10:09 (IST) 24 Aug 2018

Welcome to our LIVE blog. All educational institutions including schools and colleges in Kangra district will remain closed today, due to heavy rainfall warning in Himachal Pradesh. Follow to get the latest updates.

The IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Bihar and Sub­Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Short spells of rain and thundershowers are expected over Faridabad, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and adjoining areas during next 3 to 4 hours.

