Himachal Pradesh: Nine dead, 7 missing in flash floods triggered by heavy rain

Shimla: Mangled remains of a car that was buried under the debris after a landslide due to heavy rainfall, at Vikasnagar in Shimla on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (PTI)

SEVEN PEOPLE in Udaipur sub-division of Lahaul and Spiti and two others in Chamba district’s Salooni have lost their lives in flash floods triggered by heavy rain since Tuesday evening in Himachal Pradesh. Two people were injured while seven are missing.

In Kullu district, four people including a tourist who were washed away in a tributary of the Parvati river, are feared dead. The district administration has initiated rescue operations. Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Khachi told reporters in Shimla on Wednesday evening that in the last 24 hours, at least 14 people have lost their lives.

At around 8 pm on Tuesday, a flash flood was triggered by a cloudburst on Tozing nallah in Lahaul sub-division. Two vehicles on the Tandi-Udaipur Road — one headed to Pangi and the other going towards Jhalma village — got stuck as the water levels surged in Tozing nallah. A Border Road Organisation JCB tried to help but all three vehicles were washed away within a minute, said Neeraj Kumar, DC, Lahaul and Spiti. Twelve people were washed away in this incident.

While seven bodies have been recovered so far, two have been rescued while three are missing, he added. The deceased were identified as Mohamed Slaim of Jammu & Kashmir, Sher Singh, Roop Singh, Meher Chand and Nirath Ram from Mandi district. Two more bodies are yet to be identified.

The district administration called an NDRF team comprising 20 personnel from Mandi, but due to a landslide in Kullu, the latter could not reach the spot till evening.

In Chamba district, a JCB helper, identified as Sunil Kumar from Chamba, was washed away. His body was recovered later. Another person identified as Nikku of Siulla village fell off a cliff and died on the spot.

In Kullu district, a woman called Poonam (25) and her son Nikunj (4), a tourist called Dineeta from Delhi and Vijender, an official of Harisons Hydel Power project are feared drowned in the Brahamganga, a tributary of Parvati river near Manikaran. They were passing by the tributary early Wednesday when there was a sudden rise in water level.

Due to heavy rain, 387 roads in the state were blocked and 175 water supply schemes disrupted, while nine houses were destroyed and 31 more partially damaged. According to the State Disaster Management Authority, five bridges — four in Lahaul and Spiti and one in Shimla district — were also damaged.

There have been multiple landslides in the state since evening while heavy rain continues. Khachi told the media many cattle had also been washed away. He directed all DCs to take precautionary steps as per the ‘red’ and ‘orange’ alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department.