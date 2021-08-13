scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 13, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Kinnaur landslide Live Updates: Search and rescue operations resume; 2 more bodies recovered

Kinnaur landslide live news updates: So far, a total of 15 bodies have been retrieved from the rubble. 

By: Express Web Desk | Shimla |
Updated: August 13, 2021 10:24:34 am
Rescue operation underway at the site of a landslide in Kinnaur (Indo Tibetan Border Police via AP)

Kinnaur landslide live news updates: Two more bodies were recovered from the landslide site in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district as search and rescue operations resumed early morning after they were halted on Thursday due to shooting stones. So far, a total of 15 bodies have been retrieved from the rubble, ANI reported.

Explained |Glacial lakes — risks, solutions

Speaking to The Indian Express, officials cited eyewitness accounts of large boulders tumbling down the mountain side around 12.45 pm and on to NH-5 from Kinnaur to Shimla. At least 13 people, including the state transport bus’s driver Mahinder Pal and conductor Gulab Singh, have been rescued and taken to a local hospital, they said.

Teams of ITBP, along with units of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), are engaged in rescue operations that continue to be hindered by falling rocks, officials said.

Live Blog

Landslide at Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur: Search and rescue operations resume; 2 more bodies recovered

09:22 (IST)13 Aug 2021
Search and rescue operations resume; 2 more bodies recovered

 Two more bodies were recovered from the landslide site in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district as search and rescue operations resumed early morning after they were halted on Thursday due to shooting stones. So far, a total of 15 bodies have been retrieved from the rubble, ANI reported.

Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) Regional Manager, Ajender Chaudhry, said 24 people had boarded the company’s bus at Reckong Peo. “When the landslide took place, the driver, conductor and five other passengers had stepped out to check the boulders blocking the road. All of them, except for a woman who sustained serious injuries, escaped while the rest went down with the bus,” he said.

Teams of ITBP, along with units of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), are engaged in rescue operations that continue to be hindered by falling rocks, officials said.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said 60 people were feared trapped under the debris. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have assured all help from the Centre. Thakur said that the Army, too, has offered help including the deployment of a helicopter.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
X