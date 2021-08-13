Kinnaur landslide Live Updates: Search and rescue operations resume; 2 more bodies recovered

Kinnaur landslide live news updates: Two more bodies were recovered from the landslide site in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district as search and rescue operations resumed early morning after they were halted on Thursday due to shooting stones. So far, a total of 15 bodies have been retrieved from the rubble, ANI reported.
Speaking to The Indian Express, officials cited eyewitness accounts of large boulders tumbling down the mountain side around 12.45 pm and on to NH-5 from Kinnaur to Shimla. At least 13 people, including the state transport bus’s driver Mahinder Pal and conductor Gulab Singh, have been rescued and taken to a local hospital, they said.
Teams of ITBP, along with units of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), are engaged in rescue operations that continue to be hindered by falling rocks, officials said.
