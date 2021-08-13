Kinnaur landslide Live Updates: Search and rescue operations resume; 2 more bodies recovered

Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) Regional Manager, Ajender Chaudhry, said 24 people had boarded the company’s bus at Reckong Peo. “When the landslide took place, the driver, conductor and five other passengers had stepped out to check the boulders blocking the road. All of them, except for a woman who sustained serious injuries, escaped while the rest went down with the bus,” he said.

Teams of ITBP, along with units of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), are engaged in rescue operations that continue to be hindered by falling rocks, officials said.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said 60 people were feared trapped under the debris. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have assured all help from the Centre. Thakur said that the Army, too, has offered help including the deployment of a helicopter.