Kinnaur tragedy: 10 dead, dozens feared trapped as landslide hits Himachal district

Ten persons were killed and several feared buried under the debris after a major landslide trapped a bus and other vehicles on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district on Wednesday.

At least 14 persons were pulled out of the rubble in an injured condition during the rescue operation and shifted to a nearby hospital.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local rescue teams have been pressed into service. A helicopter was also arranged for the rescue operation.

ITBP personnel at the site of landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. (Photo: ITBP)

#UPDATE: ITBP personnel on the rescue operation on Reckong Peo to Shimla main road. 5 persons have been rescued from the site. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/J16IiLE6Ei — Mahender Singh Manral (@mahendermanral) August 11, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and enquired about the situation. He also directed the ITBP to provide all assistance in rescue and relief operations.

An overturned vehicle at the site of landslide. (Photo: ITBP)

Shah further assured the CM of all possible help from the Central government to deal with the situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to the Himachal CM in the wake of the incident and assured support in the rescue operations.

A man being rescued by ITBP personnel. (Photo: Twitter/@utkarshs88)

Ten ambulances, four earth removers, 52 personnel of the ITBP’s 17th Battalion, 30 personnel of police and 27 NDRF personnel are carrying out the rescue operation.

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, which is trapped under the rubble, was on its way from Reckong Peo in Kinnaur to Shimla when the landslide hit. The driver and conductor of the bus were among those rescued.

A car and a truck trapped under debris. (Photo: ITBP)

The landslide occurred at around 11.50 am in Chaura village in Kinnaur, according to officials.

Road damaged due to landslide. (Photo: ITBP)

Several people have been killed in landslides in the state this monsoon season. Last week, a landslide in the state’s Solan district had killed one person and injured two others.

Last month, nine people — eight tourists and their driver — were killed after a boulder racing down a hill during a landslide smashed into their tempo traveller in Sangla valley of Kinnaur district.