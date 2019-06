At least 25 people were killed and several others were injured after a bus fell into a drain in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh, PTI quoted officials as saying. Rescue operations are underway.

According to ANI, the private bus, with around 50 people on board, was on its way from Banjar to Gadagushani area when the incident took place. The news agency also reported that 15 bodies have already been recovered from the spot.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)