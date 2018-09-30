Himachal Pradesh: IAF calls off air rescue operations

Stranded vehicles on the highway at Baralacha. (Express photo) Stranded vehicles on the highway at Baralacha. (Express photo)

The Indian Air Force (IAF) Saturday called off air rescue operations after one sortie in which 32 persons were airlifted from Chattru and Kunjum areas on Spiti Road. Meanwhile, rescue efforts through Rohtang Tunnel are continuing and around 300 persons were rescued from here Saturday. Even after eight days, no link could be established between Kullu and Manali Highway following the damage to the bridges at Patli Kulh and ahead of it towards Manali side. Repair work on the bridges has been going on at a snail’s pace and people are facing major inconvenience. Manali witnessed heavy rain on Saturday.

In the seven-day operations by the IAF from September 23-29, a total of 252 persons were airlifted from Spiti and Lahaul highways, including 32 on Saturday. People were stranded due to heavy snowfall following heavy rain in Kullu and Manali from September 22 and 24. Also, Kullu saw moderate rain Saturday. Of the 252 airlifted, nine were foreign nationals, 30 Nepal national, one Bhutan national and the remaining are Indians.

Kullu deputy commissioner Yunus Khan said the total losses in Kullu due to heavy rain were pegged at Rs 70 crore and a significant amount would be spent on the repair of the main National Highway, bridges and link roads. He said water supply and power projects had also been affected.

Asked about the slow pace of repair work of roads and bridges, he said, “One road from Kullu to Manali from Patli Kulh side may be opened tomorrow.” He said air rescue operations were not required now because the snow was being cleared from Rohtang-Spiti and Lahaul highways by the Border Road Organisation (BRO) and the stranded people are being brought via road in buses through Rohtang Tunnel.

He said his counterpart in Lahaul-Spiti district had informed that fresh snowfall had taken place there again Saturday but the situation was under control.

Divisional Commissioner Vikas Labroo said, “We cannot stop people coming to Kullu-Manali but they cannot go ahead as Rohtang Pass is already closed for tourists and only rescue operation is allowed here.”

