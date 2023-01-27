Himachal Pradesh govt to act as a parent figure to orphans in state: CM Sukhu

The Himachal Pradesh government will be acting as a parent figure to orphans in the state as part of social welfare measures, says Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The newly formed Congress government is looking to provide financial assistance to orphans with education and other allowances.

For this purpose, the government has formed a Mukhya Mantri Sukhashraya Sahayata Kosh (fund) of Rs 101 crore to which all MLAs have contributed Rs 1 lakh.

“After the oath ceremony, I went straight to the orphanage (Balika Ashram in Shimla’s Tutikundi) to officially begin the tenure. It is the moral responsibility of the government to look after orphans as they do not have any other caretakers. It is our resolve to provide them financial assistance and also give them a chance to live with dignity whether it is celebrating festivals or pursuing higher education,” CM Sukhu told The Indian Express.

The state government has identified 6,000 such orphans under the scheme. The beneficiaries will be given Rs 5,000 in summer and a similar amount in winter to buy clothes. A sum of Rs 500 will be given to the children to celebrate major festivals.

The orphans will be allowed to take a vacation within the state and the government will sponsor train tickets and accommodation for 10 days in a 3-star hotel.

On attaining the age of majority, the government will provide them Rs 4,000 monthly allowance for daily expenses in college. In institutions like ITI and other government colleges, the hostel fees of the beneficiaries will also be taken care of, the CM said.

Leading by example, the CM said that he himself has contributed to the fund. “I have taken a pay cut and the money will be for the children. It is often seen that a wealthy family adopts orphans and they have to make multiple requests for simple things like hostel fees. The money will be given directly to their accounts so that they can pursue education and quality life peacefully,” Sukhu said.

The allowance will be given to PhD students too, the CM said. A fixed amount of money will also be given at the time of marriage and the financial benefits will continue till the age of 27 years, the CM added.

A key challenge for the government will be to manage finances for the social welfare schemes. The state will be spending around Rs 900 crore in the first year for Old Pension Scheme, while a sub-committee has been set up to evaluate financial feasibility of providing Rs 1,500 to women in the age group of 18-60 years.